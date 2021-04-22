IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after RCB vs RR match (Updated)

Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli stormed into the Top 10 of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard after their magnificent performance against the Rajasthan Royals.

Padikkal recorded his first IPL century to take his IPL 2021 tally to 137 runs while Kohli supported him with an unbeaten 72* as he took his total to 143. Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan continues to top the standings while Glenn Maxwell and Jonny Bairstow are the other batsmen in the Top 3.

Maxwell could have inched closer to Dhawan, but Kohli and Padikkal's performances prevented him from batting against the Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, RR skipper Sanju Samson grabbed the seventh position after a 21-run knock against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Faf du Plessis, Nitish Rana, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are the other names in the Top 10.

Harshal Patel has become the first bowler to take 10 wickets in IPL 2021. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Harshal Patel cemented his number one position in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard with a three-wicket haul against the Rajasthan Royals. Although Patel was a bit expensive, he made up for the runs conceded with three wickets.

There were no changes in the Top 7, but Kyle Jamieson and Mohammed Siraj now have spots in the Top 10 after their brilliant performances against the Royals. Jamieson returned with figures of 1/28 in four overs while Siraj scalped three wickets to attain the 10th spot on the Purple Cap list.

Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to the top of the IPL 2021 standings

The Royal Challengers Bangalore recorded a convincing 10-wicket win against the Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Thursday. Courtesy of this win, RCB are back at the top of the points table as they pushed the Chennai Super Kings to the number two position. CSK and RCB will meet in a much-anticipated clash in IPL 2021 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals have slipped to the eighth position while their net run rate is now -1.011. The Sanju Samson-led outfit will play their next match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.