IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after RR vs CSK match (updated)

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the new owner of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap after his phenomenal century against the Rajasthan Royals.

Gaikwad overtook his teammate Faf du Plessis, Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul to become the leading run-getter in the 2021 Indian Premier League after Match No. 47.

Unfortunately, Ruturaj's maiden IPL ton was in vain as the Chennai Super Kings lost to the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. RR captain Sanju Samson scored 28 runs to overtake Faf du Plessis on the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard while Yashasvi Jaiswal entered the Top 20 after his explosive knock of 50 runs against CSK.

Harshal Patel leads the race to the IPL 2021 Purple Cap after 47 matches (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com).

Harshal Patel is still the number one bowler on the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard with 26 wickets in 11 matches. Earlier today, Avesh Khan became the second bowler to complete a haul of 20 wickets this season by scalping three wickets against the Mumbai Indians.

There were no changes in the Top 10 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard after the RR vs. CSK match. Chris Morris, ranked number seven, did not play while Mustafizur Rahman remained in tenth position after failing to take a single wicket against Chennai.

Harshal Patel and KL Rahul will be in action in IPL 2021 today

It's a double-header in IPL 2021 again today. In the afternoon fixture, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with the Punjab Kings.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel will be up against KL Rahul, who fell to second place on the Orange Cap list after Ruturaj Gaikwad's century. It will be exciting to see which player comes out on top in this contest.

