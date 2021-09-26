IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after SRH vs PBKS match (updated)

Shikhar Dhawan continues to own the IPL 2021 Orange Cap after the first double-header of the season. The Delhi Capitals star failed to make an impact in the match against the Rajasthan Royals, but he is still number one, with 430 runs in ten innings.

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul became the second player to cross the 400-run mark in the 2021 Indian Premier League during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rahul has 401 runs to his name in nine innings at a strike rate of 135.01.

Rahul's opening partner Mayank Agarwal managed only five runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He overtook DC's Prithvi Shaw on the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard despite a poor performance in Sharjah.

Harshal Patel leads the race to IPL 2021 Purple Cap (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)" height="359" width="800" /> Harshal Patel leads the race to IPL 2021 Purple Cap (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel continues to lead the IPL 2021 Purple Cap race after 37 matches in the tournament. Avesh Khan inched a little closer to Patel by taking one wicket against the Rajasthan Royals earlier today.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings' pacers Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh are now in the Top 5 after they returned figures of 2/14 and 1/22 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH's Rashid Khan is now sixth in the standings after taking the wicket of Chris Gayle in the match against PBKS.

Harshal Patel and Faf du Plessis will be in action in IPL 2021 tomorrow

Fans will witness two more matches in IPL 2021 tomorrow. RCB's Harshal Patel will be in action against the two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Before the RCB vs. MI match, CSK's Faf du Plessis will take the field against two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders. The South African star will try to overtake Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in the race to the Orange Cap.

Edited by Aditya Singh