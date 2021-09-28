IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RR match (updated)

Courtesy of his back-to-back half-centuries in IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has now become the new holder of the Orange Cap. The right-handed batter overtook Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan during his 82-run knock against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Samson was the top-scorer in the Indian Premier League match between RR and SRH. He now has 433 runs to his name in ten innings at a strike rate of 141.96. Courtesy of Samson's rise, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul have each dropped a spot.

There were no other changes in the Top 10 of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard after the SRH vs RR match.

Harshal Patel seems to have no competition in the race to the IPL 2021 Purple Cap (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Harshal Patel is the number one bowler on the Purple Cap leaderboard after 40 matches in IPL 2021. The Royal Challengers Bangalore medium pacer is way ahead of Avesh Khan, Jasprit Bumrah and Chris Morris.

Chris had an opportunity to inch closer to the number one spot, but he remained wicketless against SRH. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan is in the Top 5 now after taking the wicket of RR's Liam Livingstone. There were no other changes in the Top 10.

Avesh Khan and Jasprit Bumrah will be in action in IPL 2021 tomorrow

Two of the top three most successful bowlers in IPL 2021 so far, Avesh Khan and Jasprit Bumrah, will take the field during the double-header tomorrow. Khan will don the Delhi Capitals jersey against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the afternoon match.

Later in the day, Bumrah will play for the Mumbai Indians against the Punjab Kings. It will be exciting to see how the two Indian pacers perform.

