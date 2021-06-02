IPL 2021: "Players' availability will be a very big factor" - Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel has said that the way the franchises form their squads, due to the likely absence of quite a few established stars, could define the course of IPL 2021.

The England and Bangladesh cricket board representatives have already said that their players are unlikely to feature in the second half of IPL 2021. There are reports that Pat Cummins is also not keen to come back for the rest of the tournament.

According to reports, Kolkata Knight Riders’ pacer Pat Cummins is set to opt out of the UAE leg of IPL 2021.



During a discussion on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Parthiv Patel expressed delight at the remainder of the IPL going to be played. He added it would be interesting to see how the teams structure themselves, with overseas players' availability being a primary concern.

"It is very big news and when you see from India's point of view, it will present a great opportunity for India to prepare before the T20 World Cup. But that aside, I am also looking forward to seeing how teams build themselves as players' availability will be a very big factor," said Patel.

The former India wicket-keeper highlighted that it will be an uphill task for the IPL franchises to build strong outfits.

"When the IPL was played earlier, all the players were available. Now how many players will be available and how many will not, so it will be a huge question how the teams make changes," added Patel.

Some of the franchises like the Rajasthan Royals, the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be severely impacted if both the English and Australian players opt out of the remainder of IPL 2021.

"The IPL teams' bench strength will definitely be tested" - Ajit Agarkar

The remaining 31 matches of IPL 2021 will be played in the UAE [P/C: iplt20.com]

Ajit Agarkar added that the bench strength of every franchise will be put to test in the remainder of the IPL.

"Every team goes into the tournament thinking there could be injuries or loss of form but this time the situation is a little different as it will come to the availability, so your bench strength will definitely be tested," said Agarkar.

The former India pacer concluded by stating that the IPL sides would also have to overcome the different conditions they will be confronted with in the UAE.

"Half the tournament is over, so every team knows what situation they are in. The conditions will change totally as it is in the UAE, so that challenge will be there but every team prepares for these different situations and that is why you have such a big squad," signed off Agarkar.

With last season's IPL already been staged in the UAE, the conditions will not be alien to the franchises. However, the limited availability of overseas professionals could certainly pose a challenge for them.

