IPL 2021: Ravi Bishnoi explains why he bowled a googly to Suryakumar Yadav first up

Ravi Bishnoi has revealed that he bowled a wrong'un to Suryakumar Yadav as soon as the Mumbai Indians (MI) No. 3 came to the crease because he was confident the delivery could trouble the new batter.

PBKS leg-spinner Bishnoi cleaned up MI's Yadav first-ball in Match 42 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The scalp of Yadav was Bishnoi’s second in as many deliveries, having sent back MI skipper Rohit Sharma (8) off the previous ball.

Bishnoi’s (2/25) impressive effort went in vain though, as MI defeated PBKS by six wickets by chasing down 136 with an over to spare. The 21-year-old had registered figures of 3 for 24 in the victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Speaking at the post-match conference, Bishnoi was asked to elaborate on how he planned Yadav’s wicket.

“In both matches, my plan was simple, to bowl wicket-to-wicket and keep things extremely tight. As for Surya’s (Suryakumar Yadav) wicket, my thought-process was that a new batter has come in, so I should try a googly. If he would have picked it, no issues. But if he didn’t, it could have caused him trouble. So that was all I was trying, to bowl stump-to-stump and ensure that as many balls as possible pitched in line with the stumps,” the promising spinner stated.

Yadav attempted to drive the first ball he faced from Bishnoi, which was a full delivery outside off-stump. However, he completely misjudged the ball, which spun back in sharply and crashed into the wickets through the gap between bat and pad.

“Enjoyed Surya’s wicket because the batter completely missed the ball” - Ravi Bishnoi

The young spinner, while discussing his performance, was asked to pick the more satisfying wicket between Rohit and Yadav. He chose the latter.

“As for the more satisfying wickets among the two, I enjoyed Surya’s wicket because the batter completely missed the ball and the ball sneaked through between bat and pad. It was very pleasing to get that wicket,” added Bishnoi, explaining his choice.

Rohit was dismissed mistiming a full ball outside the off stump and was caught at mid-on.

Bishnoi also admitted that he had been working hard on developing his googly at the academy in Jodhpur where he trains.

“I have been working really hard on my googly because earlier I wasn’t getting it right. I have been practicing it under the guidance of my coaches back in Jodhpur in the academy,” Bishnoi admitted.

The young PBKS leg-spinner has claimed nine wickets in six IPL 2021 matches at a strike rate of 15.33 and an economy rate of 6.08.

