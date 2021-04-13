IPL 2021: “Plan was to bowl wide yorkers to Sanju Samson” - Arshdeep Singh 

Punjab Kings’ bowling hero Arshdeep Singh has revealed that the team thought it would be best to bowl wide yorkers to Sanju Samson to keep him quiet in the last over.

In the fourth game of IPL 2021 in Mumbai, Rajasthan Royals needed 13 runs off the last over to win. RR captain Samson was going all guns blazing, batting on112 off 58.

Samson hit the fourth ball over cover for six. But Arshdeep Singh held his nerve and had the centurion caught off the last delivery in a thrilling encounter.

At a virtual press conference after the match, the left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh was asked about the discussion between him and Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul going into the last over. The 22-year-old said in this regard:

“The field was set. The plan was to bowl wide and try the wide yorker. We knew that if we managed to get the ball in the right areas for all six balls, then it would be difficult for him (Sanju Samson) to get under the ball. The main thing was to back the execution and pull off the plan, which we did.”

Despite conceding a six, Arshdeep Singh gave away only eight runs in the last over as Punjab Kings won a close encounter by four runs. Singh also claimed the wickets of Manan Vohra and Shivam Dube to finish with excellent figures of 3 for 35.

.@arshdeepsinghh with his second wicket of the game. Dube was looking to go big, but departs after scoring 23 runs.



Hooda with a fine catch in the deep.



Live - https://t.co/PhX8FyJiZZ #RRvPBKS #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/TAuc7ODpxC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021

Arshdeep Singh enjoys bowling the pressure overs: KL Rahul

Following his team's victory on Monday, Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul hailed Arshdeep Singh’s effort, saying the left-armer is always ready for a tough battle.

Advertisement

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rahul said about Arshdeep Singh:

“I had gone to Arshdeep for crucial overs last year too. He doesn’t mind bowling the pressure overs; he seems to enjoy it. He loves being in the contest. Love throwing him the ball. He’s pretty clear with what he wants to do.”

Rahul added that it was tough to bowl to Samson but asserted that he was confident of winning. He said:

“Heart rate was high, but I didn’t stop believing. We knew a couple of wickets would bring us back. Till first 10-11 overs, we bowled well. It was close because we dropped a few sitters, including me. As a bowling unit, we bowled as we planned. When you’re bowling against Sanju, it’s difficult. We weren’t thinking of the last year’s game (the Tewatia one). Great way to start. We made some mistakes.”

This one went down to the wire! Sanju goes for the big shot over cover, but doesn't get all of it. Taken. @PunjabKingsIPL win by 4 runs.#VIVOIPL #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/HklxqlAGY2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021

Before Samson’s blazing hundred for Rajasthan Royals, Rahul contributed 91 for Punjab, while Deepak Hooda smashed 64 off 28 deliveries.