IPL 2021 player retention deadline set for January 21; mini-auction to happen around February 11

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council had a virtual meeting on Monday (January 4). The GC has finalized that the IPL franchises will have to declare their player retention list by January 21.

The mini-auction for IPL 2021 is set to take place in the second week of February.

A BCCI member caught up with Mirror on Tuesday (January 5). He shared the meeting's details and stated that IPL 2021's host country will depend on how the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy pans out in India.

If there are any problems during the domestic T20 event, IPL might shift to the United Arab Emirates once again.

The source confirmed that the franchises could swap players in the transfer window until January 21. The teams had the same deadline to release their players before the mini-auction, which could occur around February 11.

After IPL 2020 ended, reports emerged claiming that the BCCI planned to expand the tournament in 2021. However, the board has now decided to introduce new teams before IPL 2022.

There will be a mini-auction only ahead of the 14th IPL season. Teams like Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad are unlikely to make too many alterations to their respective squads.

Three players who featured in IPL 2020 have confirmed they would not play in 2021

While there is still some time left for the 2021 IPL season, three stars who played IPL 2020 have decided that they would not participate this year.

Chennai Super Kings' opener Shane Watson and Royal Challengers Bangalore's wicketkeeper batsman Parthiv Patel have announced their retirement from all forms of cricket.

Meanwhile, Dale Steyn declared that he will not be available to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021.

It is pertinent to note that Steyn recently played in the Lanka Premier League. He will also be available to play in the Pakistan Super League this year.