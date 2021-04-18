IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw reveals what he changed since he was dropped in Australia

Prithvi Shaw has divulged that he has changed a couple of things since he was dropped from the Australian tour last year.

The Delhi Capitals batsman said he worked on his initial trigger movement and tried to stay as steady as possible before the bowler released the ball.

Prithvi Shaw last represented India in the first Test in Adelaide against Australia in 2020, when the visitors were infamously bundled out for 36 in their second innings. Following his disastrous performance, he was overlooked for the home series against England in all three formats.

Prithvi Shaw, however, has come roaring back to form and has looked in good touch in the IPL. Speaking on the changes he made, the batsman said:

"I worked on a couple of things since i was dropped from Australia. Just small things which really helped me in Vijay Hazare as well. It is helping me now as well. It was bit of initial movement, coming back and across nicely and getting steady before the bowler is bowling. So small-small things which really helped me in these couple of months." Shaw said in a pre match interview ahead of DC's game against Punjab Kings.

The 21-year-old scored a whopping 827 runs in eight matches for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. No other batsman in the history of the competition has breached the 800-run mark.

Prithvi Shaw then backed it up with a blistering 72 off 38 balls in DC's first encounter of the season against the Chennai Super Kings.

Prithvi Shaw talks about the advice he got from Ricky Ponting

DC head coach Ricky Ponting.

Advertisement

The batsman revealed that Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has given him full freedom to express himself. The opener also talked about how he and Shikhar Dhawan had specific targets in mind when they went out to bat together.

"He (Ricky Ponting) just talks about go there and play freely without thinking a lot of things. Partnerships are quite important in the first six overs. We (Him and Shikhar Dhawan) do plan about all this(having targets and looking at the scoreboard) before we go to bat. The first six overs are crucial in this kind of wicket which is not easy to bat on in the Power Play." the 21-year-old added.

Prithvi Shaw will be keen to carry on his good run of form when DC takes on the Punjab Kings today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

.@stevesmith49 finally makes his DC debut 💙

Lukman Meriwala gets his first look in 🤩



Our XI Tigers are ready for #DCvPBKS 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/nwbRSxhdpC — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 18, 2021