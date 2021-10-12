IPL 2021: "Proud of you brother"- Virat Kohli's sister pens an emotional note after RCB's exit

Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra posted an emotional message on her Instagram story after the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) exited IPL 2021.

RCB's Indian Premier League campaign ended yesterday with a defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator match.

Before the IPL 2021 tournament resumed in the United Arab Emirates, RCB captain Virat Kohli had clarified that the 14th edition of the competition would be his last one as Bangalore skipper.

Thus, last night was Virat's last outing as RCB's leader. Reflecting on Virat's journey, sister Bhawna wrote on Instagram:

"You gave your best as a captain. You have always held your shoulders high no matter how the tough the situation was. You are and will always be a remarkable captain, a name synonym with RCB captaincy. Forever worthy of respect and adulation. Proud of you brother."

Virat Kohli confirmed yesterday that even though he will no longer play the captain's role for the Royal Challengers Bangalore team, he has no intention of leaving the franchise.

Who will captain the Royal Challengers Bangalore after Virat Kohli?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore team management will have to make a big decision about the franchise's next captain before IPL 2022 gets underway.

According to reports, KL Rahul is likely to part ways with the Punjab Kings ahead of the upcoming mega auction. Rahul could be a decent choice to lead RCB in the future.

Speaking of the options available in the current RCB squad, the likes of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers have the experience of leading a team.

Maxwell has captained the Punjab Kings in the past, while De Villiers led the South African side. Even Devdutt Padikkal could be a long-term option.

It will be exciting to see which player becomes the new captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022.

