Punjab Kings upset after Mohali and Dharamsala miss out on shortlisted venues for IPL 2021

The Punjab Kings team management is disappointed after the BCCI ignored Mohali and Dharamsala while shortlisting venues for IPL 2021.

According to reports, BCCI has finalized Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Bengaluru as the five host cities for IPL 2021. Mumbai could also host a few matches if the Maharashtra government gives the green signal.

The Punjab Kings have used Mohali and Dharamsala as their home venues for IPL fixtures. However, the PCA Stadium and HPCA Stadium did not make it to the final list of shortlisted venues.

As a result, the Mohali-based franchise have reached out to the BCCI to discuss why the organizers ignored the Punjab Kings' base.

“We have written to the IPL asking them to throw light on how they have decided on these venues and why also have they decided not to hold the IPL in Punjab,” PBKS CEO Satish Menon was quoted as saying by ESPN.

In case the BCCI does not make any changes, IPL 2021 will be the second consecutive season where the Punjab Kings would not play in front of their home fans. Last year, all IPL games happened behind closed doors in the United Arab Emirates.

Punjab Kings will have to play 14 away matches if there are no changes in the shortlisted venues

The Punjab Kings missed out on a place in the top four last year.

Another franchise official highlighted that five teams would have home advantage if the BCCI conducted IPL 2021 at the shortlisted venues. The Rajasthan Royals, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the Punjab Kings will essentially have to play 14 league games away from home.

Talking about the significance of home games in an IPL season, a franchise official added:

“The teams doing well are the ones who do well at home, win five or six home games and a few away, and that will take you through to the play-offs. Those five teams (Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals) will have the home advantage, we will have to put up with all away game."