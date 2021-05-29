IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals dig out Jofra Archer's 2015 'prophecy' to celebrate league's return to UAE

Rajasthan Royals commemorated the IPL's return to the UAE in style by unearthing an old Jofra Archer tweet. The England pacer is famous for his 'prophecies' as many of his old tweets have proved to be remarkably accurate a few years down the line.

As news broke of IPL 2021's shift to the UAE, the Rajasthan Royals management posted one such tweet - from April 26, 2015 - carrying a succinct message.

"Have to go to dubai," read the tweet.

Rajasthan Royals re-tweeted the post with a hilarious caption accompanied by an airplane emoji. It said:

"You know it, Jof."

Jofra Archer's tweets dating back to 2014 and 2015 have previously 'predicted' things like Chennai Super Kings' struggles, Nicholas Pooran's 'flying' catch and even his own four consecutive sixes in the IPL 2020.

Although most of these posts seem gibberish, fans often find some coincidental connection to a present-day situation.

Jofra Archer is currently in rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on his right elbow. The player missed the first half of IPL 2021 due to the strain and will now sit out England's Test series against New Zealand as well. He might also have to pull out of India's 5 Tests against Joe Root's team.

Rajasthan Royals fans will hope their ace speedster recovers in time for the tournament's resumption in the UAE. The remaining 31 matches will be played in a 25-day day window possibly starting on September 18 or 19.

Jofra Archer was the Rajashtan Royals' top wicket-taker last season and Sanju Samson and Co. will hope he can emulate the same this year.

Rajasthan Royals post hilarious deepfake to mark IPL 2021's resumption

The celebration didn't stop with Jofra Archer's tweet. Rajasthan Royals also posted a hilarious deepfake video featuring Samson, Chris Morris, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia and most of the youngsters in the song Mast Kalandar from the movie 'Heyy Babyy'.

The Rajasthan Royals finished 5th in the points table in the first half with 3 wins from 7 games. They wilhope most of their overseas stars will be able to return to the setup and help them push for a playoff berth.