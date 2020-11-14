IPL 2020: 10 best Jofra Archer tweets this season

IPL 2020 culminated last Tuesday with the Mumbai Indians retaining their title by defeating the Delhi Capitals in the final. The Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore were the other two teams that made it to the playoffs. But the award for the Most Valuable Player of the Season went to Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Jofra Archer.

The English player scored 305 points in the MVP Leaderboard of IPL 2020. Jofra Archer played all 14 matches for his franchise, picking up 20 wickets and bowling 175 dot balls. The 2019 Cricket World Cup winner also aggregated 113 runs with the bat, smacking five fours and ten sixes.

Unfortunately, the Royals finished at the last position on the IPL 2020 points table. Still, Jofra Archer won the fans' hearts with his entertaining performances. Apart from his on-field performances, Archer is also known for his online activity. Here's a look at his top tweets this season.

10. When Jofra Archer wished Nicholas Pooran a safe flight

Safe flight pooran — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 22, 2013

The fans might know that many of Archer's old tweets have proved to be correct a few years down the line. And because of that, he is also popularly known as theNostradamus of Twitter.

Nicholas Pooran had pulled off a fantastic save at the boundary line while fielding for the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. After that effort, Archer's old tweet where he wished Pooran a safe flight back in 2013 gained everyone's attention.

4. Jofra Archer predicts his '6666'

6666 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) January 9, 2015

As mentioned above, Jofra Archer also contributed his bit in the batting department this year. He played a whirlwind knock of 27 runs against the Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The highlight of that cameo was Archer's four consecutive sixes off Lungi Ngidi's bowling. Many fans believed that the RR player predicted this outcome back in January 2015.

8. After dismissing Chris Gayle on 99..

I know if I was bowling I know he wasn't getting da 100 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 22, 2013

Another Jofra Archer tweet from 2013 to feature on this list is the one where he stated that he would not allow a batsman to score a century. This tweet went viral after Archer dismissed Chris Gayle for 99 in a match between the Royals and the Kings XI Punjab.

7. Jofra Archer with the 'Catch of the IPL'

Catch of the ipl — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 19, 2014

Jofra Archer took a blinder against the Mumbai Indians in the final phase of IPL 2020. His teammates and fans were equally stunned after watching him take that one-handed catch. A few fans felt that Archer foresaw his catch and made the above mentioned tweet in 2014.

6. When Jofra Archer predicted CSK's struggles

Csk gonna struggle — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 9, 2015

The Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2020. A tweet by Jofra Archer in 2015 came into the limelight following CSK's struggles in UAE this year. Archer seemingly predicted the Yellow Army's struggles in that tweet.