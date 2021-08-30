IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals leave for UAE for the remainder of the tournament

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) have left the UAE to take part in the second phase of IPL 2021 slated to commence on September 19.

Senior fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat shared a story on Instagram from the airport before taking the flight to the UAE. The entire Indian contingent, along with skipper Sanju Samson, is traveling with the squad. They will undergo mandatory quarantine before starting their preparations for the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Rajasthan Royals are currently placed fifth in the points table with six points from seven outings. They have a very good chance of qualifying for the playoffs. The Royals begin their campaign against Punjab Kings on September 21 in Dubai.

Rajasthan Royals sign Tabraiz Shamsi for the remainder of IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals have roped in top-ranked T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi for the second phase of IPL 2021. The Proteas spinner joins at the cost of Australian fast bowler Andrew Tye, who has decided to give the UAE leg of the tournament a miss.

Shamsi, who is gearing up for his second IPL stint having played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016, stated that he is excited to play in the biggest T20 extravaganza.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Tabraiz Shamsi said:

"I'm not going to sit here and pretend that I'm not excited about (the IPL). I am very excited. Especially because I've never played in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The IPL is a different thing. I have played in the past but I was a lot younger and I didn't get a lot of game time regularly."

"When you get regular game time, you can showcase what you can do. You can improve. And from a Proteas' perspective, I'm really happy I got picked up in the IPL because I've never been there and played there. It will be nice if I can play on those pitches and get some inside information and gain some experience; just to be able to pick up some knowledge and information that might help us in the World Cup," he added.

The Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter is the Royals' first replacement player signing for the

— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 21, 2021

Rajasthan Royals have also secured the service of Glenn Phillips in place of Jos Buttler, who will miss the remainder of IPL 2021.

