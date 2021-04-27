IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals reach Delhi for second phase of the league

The Rajasthan Royals (RR), who were in Mumbai for the first phase of IPL 2021, have reached Delhi for the next stage of the tournament. All the games in the second phase of the league will be played in Delhi and Ahmedabad before the caravan then moves to Bengaluru and Kolkata.

With coronavirus cases on the rise in India, the RR players and support staff could all be seen wearing PPE kits and taking the necessary precautions during the travel.

Sanju Samson and his men will play four games in the capital city. Their first game in Delhi will be against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 29th. They will then play the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 2nd, followed by the game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 5th. The reverse fixture against MI will also be played at this venue on May 8th.

Rajasthan Royals are back to winning ways

The Rajasthan Royals found little success in the five games they played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They lost a close encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 4 runs in their opening game of the season.

However, they bounced back with a 3-wicket win against the Delhi Capitals (DC) after Chris Morris' exploits with the bat. The Rajasthan side, though, failed to carry this momentum into their next two games at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Rajasthan Royals lost to the Chennai Super Kings by 45 runs after failing to chase down a target of 189 runs. They were then handed a 10-wicket defeat by RCB.

However, in their last game in Mumbai, the team managed to get back to the winning ways with a 6-wicket win against KKR.

Advertisement

"It was brilliant actually. We will take one day off and sit down and plan for the next game," Sanju Samson said after the win against KKR.

The Rajasthan Royals are currently 7th in the standings with four points. The team are struggling with their overseas reserves and have only four players left in their squad. Many of their players were either ruled out of action due to the coronavirus or pulled out of the tournament.