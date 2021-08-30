IPL 2021: [Watch] Rajasthan Royals star Riyan Parag rocks NDA army cut after watching 'Shershaah'

Rajasthan Royals star Riyan Parag made quite the style statement ahead of the IPL, after watching the recently-released Bollywood blockbuster 'Shershaah'. The movie is based on the life of the late Captain Vikram Batra who laid down his life during the Kargil War.

The franchise posted a quick clip of Parag showing off his new hairdo and explaining the move behind his look. The post was captioned:

"We’ve got a new #Shershaah fan. 🙌🏼."

You can view the post below:

Speaking about his hairstyle, Parag said:

"I just watched Shershaah, I was going for an NDA army cut, I don't know if I pulled it off, but it looks cool."

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals depart for the UAE for the second leg

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have left the UAE to take part in the second phase of IPL 2021, which starts on September 19. Pacer Jaydev Unadkat shared a story on Instagram from the airport before taking the flight to the UAE.

Earlier it was reported that the entire Indian contingent, along with skipper Sanju Samson, are traveling with the squad. The players will undergo mandatory quarantine before starting their preparations for the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Rajasthan is currently fifth in the points table with six points from seven matches. They start their campaign against Punjab Kings on September 21 in Dubai.

The Royals have signed Tabraiz Shamsi for the second phase of IPL 2021. The South African spinner joins at the cost of Australian fast bowler Andrew Tye, who has decided to give the tournament a miss.

Shamsi, who is gearing up for his second IPL stint having played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016, stated that he is excited to play again.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, he said:

"I'm not going to sit here and pretend that I'm not excited about (the IPL). I am very excited. Especially because I've never played in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The IPL is a different thing. I have played in the past but I was a lot younger and I didn't get a lot of game time regularly."

