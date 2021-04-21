IPL 2021: Rashid Khan recalls wonderful record against PBKS as SRH look to get off the mark

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) leg-spinner Rashid Khan is hopeful his team will emerge victorious in the game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) following a tough start to the season.

While previewing the upcoming fixture, Rashid Khan recalled SRH's wonderful record against the Punjab-based franchise. Thus far in the IPL, the two teams have faced each other in 16 matches, with the 'Men in Orange' winning 11 of those encounters.

The Afghan cricketer also reminded fans of David Warner's incredible record against the Punjab Kings.

The SRH skipper has accrued 906 runs against the team, of which 661 runs have come while playing for Hyderabad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, meanwhile, has accounted for 18 wickets against Punjab.

Rashid Khan also reminisced about SRH's 69-run win last year in the first of two games between the two teams.

After SRH put up 201 runs on the board in that game, KL Rahul and his men were bowled out for just 132 runs. However, the Kings did bounce back in the second match with a 12-run victory.

"Our past experience will help us a lot as we look to get off the mark in 2021," Rashid Khan said as he signed off.

Rashid Khan has been the best bowler for SRH this season

Even though SRH has lost all three games they have played so far, Rashid Khan has been the pick of the bowlers. He has scalped four wickets in three innings while maintaining an economy rate of 5.33.

Opposition sides have been quite wary of his skills and have preferred to see him off instead of taking chances against him. Against the Punjab Kings, Rashid Khan will look forward to making full use of his experience and helping the team win their first game of the season.

Apart from Rashid, it is also crucial for the SRH middle-order batsmen to fire in this match. Their poor batting displays have seen them dock quite a few easy chases so far despite being within touching distance of victory.

If Kane Williamson regains full fitness, SRH might include him in the playing XI, possibly in place of Mujeeb ur Rahman.