IPL 2021: Why Rassie van der Dussen is unlikely to join Rajasthan Royals

Rassie van der Dussen is unlikely to join Rajasthan Royals (RR) for IPL 2021 as the batsman has failed to obtain an NOC from the South African cricket board. Cricket South Africa have apparently cited injury as the reason why Van der Dussen was not given the NOC. The board don't want the batsman to aggravate his injury further.

Earlier it was widely reported that Rassie van der Dussen was all set to join the Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2021 following a finger injury to Ben Stokes, which ruled him out of the tournament. However, according to the latest reports from ESPNcricinfo, Van der Dussen is unlikely to take part in the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals have been reeling from injuries as they have lost key overseason players like Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. Meanwhile, the likes of Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye headed home citing bubble fatigue.

Rajasthan Royals have roped in young South African pacer Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for Liam Livingstone



RR recently secured the services of South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee. That takes RR's available overseas players on the roster to 5.

Rassie van der Dussen's impressive run of form in national colors

The batsman had a terrific outing with the bat for South Africa in the home series against Pakistan recently.

Rassie van der Dussen played 2 ODIs in the 3-match ODI contest against Pakistan, where he scored 183 runs, including a brilliant 123 in the first game of the series.

In the two T20Is that he played against the same opponents, the 32-year-old amassed 85 runs at an impressive strike rate of 153.5.

With their resources stretched, RR will hope that they don't encounter any further injuries or mishaps in the ongoing IPL. The Royals are in desperate need of a victory, as they have only won two of their opening six games and are languishing at the 7th spot in the points table.

They will be in action today where they will take on another struggling outfit in the form of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are at the bottom of the points table.