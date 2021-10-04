IPL 2021: “Expecting a batting dish out game” - Ravichandran Ashwin previews DC’s clash against CSK

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckons their contest against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday will be a high-scoring encounter.

DC take on CSK in match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai on Monday. Both teams have qualified for the playoffs, having secured 18 points each from 12 games.

Ahead of the DC-CSK clash, Ashwin shared his thoughts in a video posted on Delhi’s official Twitter account.

Predicting that a lot of runs could be scored in the match, the 35-year-old explained:

“It will be at the Dubai stadium, so the pitch has been good in Dubai. I am expecting quite a good batting dish out game. Looking forward to the challenge. They batted aggressively against us at the Wankhede as well. ”

CSK scored 188 for seven when the teams met in Mumbai in the first half of IPL 2021. However, DC chased down the target with ease, winning the contest by seven wickets.

Ashwin is highly impressed with his former franchise CSK’s batting talent. He singled out Ruturaj Gaikwad, who smashed a hundred against Rajasthan Royals (RR), for special praise. The spinner stated:

“Look, I think CSK have got a couple of batters who look like they are in golden form. I don’t know what else to say. The way Ruturaj Gaikwad has been batting has been absolutely wonderful to watch. I've enjoyed every single moment of how he’s had to bat. And it’s going to be a challenge. CSK bat deep, bat aggressively.”

CSK and DC are the top two teams in the IPL 2021 points table currently, with only the net run-rate separating them.

Unfair to blame Ashwin over extra run controversy: Sunil Gavaskar

Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh.

2. Will I run if I see it!?

Of course I will and I am allowed to.

3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was?

Ashwin has been at the centre of a controversy ever since he and Rishabh Pant took an extra run off a ricochet during DC’s game against KKR.

According to Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, it is unfair to blame Ashwin for the issue. He opined that Pant should have been alert to the situation.

Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day:

"What nobody asked is, why did Pant run? He was the one who was struck by the ball and if at all anybody should have known that the tradition is not to take the run after the ball is deflected, then it was the Delhi skipper. Maybe, in the heat of the battle and the anxiety to add runs to the team’s total, he took that extra run."

Ashwin has claimed four wickets in nine IPL 2021 games at an economy rate of 7.50. He hit the winning six in DC’s close win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous encounter.

