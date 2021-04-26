IPL 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin takes an indefinite break from the tournament

Delhi Capitals' Ravichandran Ashwin has announced an indefinite break from IPL 2021 for personal reasons. The off-spinner put the news up on his official Twitter handle shortly after his team's Super Over-win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Ravichandran Ashwin explained that his family is fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic and he needs to be with them for support. The 34-year-old left open the possibility of returning to the tournament at a later stage, provided the circumstances improve.

"I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals," said Ravichandran Ashwin.

India is currently grappling with a massive increase of Covid-19 infections, with new cases reaching the tune of 300,000 daily. Almost every city, including the ones hosting the IPL, are in the grip of the malady which has also prompted questions on the propriety of continuing the tournament.

Ravichandran Ashwin's performances in IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals will miss Ravichandran Ashwin's thrifty bowling, (PC: BCCI)

Despite being in a comfortable spot in the points table, Delhi Capitals will certainly miss Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling going forward.

In the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he bowled a frugal 4-over spell, conceding just 27 runs. In the previous four games as well, Ashwin bowled at a decent economy rate of 8.00. His ability to curb the run-flow in the powerplay and middle-overs would be difficult to replace for Rishabh Pant's side.

Delhi Capitals will probably look at either all-rounder Lalit Yadav or pacer Umesh Yadav as Ravichandran Ashwin for the coming games, with the decision hinging on the nature of pitches in Ahmedabad.

Delhi Capitals will now play against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 27.

