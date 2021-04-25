IPL 2021: "Today was not my day" - CSK's Ravindra Jadeja jokes after win against RCB

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had a field day today, as everything he did in the game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) worked wonders for him. He was the difference between the two sides and played a massive role in helping the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win a fourth straight IPL 2021 game.

Ravindra Jadeja was a game-changer in all three departments of the game. He raced his way to 62 off 28 with the bat, picked up three wickets with the ball, including those of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers, and even ran Daniel Christian out with a direct hit.

Watch | Ravindra Jadeja scores 36 runs in the final over against RCB

The Team India star revealed he has been working hard on improving his skills as an all-rounder. When asked if he's ever had a better day, Ravindra Jadeja said:

"Don't think so. I've been working hard on my fitness, skill, everything. Luckily it paid off. It's been a tough job being an all-rounder, you have to do all departments. During training I don't work on all three, I do skill work one day, training one day, fitness one day."

Big effort in the field today to go past #RCB. This is one victory that @ChennaiIPL will cherish for a long time! https://t.co/9lEz0r9hZo #SRHvDC #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/7N3a1y4OmI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021

"I was just looking to hit it hard" - Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja became the first CSK player to score more than 50 runs and pick three or more wickets in an IPL game. Speaking about his approach towards the end of the innings, the southpaw said a piece of advice from MS Dhoni helped him.

He also joked that it wasn't a perfect day for him as he didn't get to take any catches.

"I was just looking to hit it hard. Mahi bhai told me he would bowl somewhere outside off and luckily I connected. Today was not my day [because I didn't take a catch]," he added.

Ravindra Jadeja scored 37 runs in the last over of the CSK innings, thereby joining Chris Gayle on the elite list of players who scored the most runs in a single over.

For his top-notch performance in this game, Ravindra Jadeja was named the 'Man of the Match'.