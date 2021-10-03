IPL 2021: "We know their players very well from a tactical point of view" - Mike Hesson reveals how RCB are gearing up for PBKS

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are slated to lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an afternoon fixture on Sunday, October 3. RCB head coach Mike Hesson explained how Virat Kohli and co. are gearing up for the crucial encounter.

Hesson has previously served as head coach for the Punjab in the cash-rich league. He reckons RCB are aware of how the KL Rahul-led side operates tactically. In a video shared on RCB's socials, he opined that dealing with their opponent's counter-attacking approach will be critical.

"We know their players very well from a tactical point of view and how they look to attack certain types of bowlers, but it is all about executions and it is all about the fact that they are very good. There are some very good players there and they will try to counter-attack and we will try and find a way of dealing with it."

The veteran coach believes adapting to the conditions at Sharjah is paramount for the RCB. The players will have to be prepared for a sluggish pitch at the venue, according to Mike Hesson.

"It's probably equally as important that we adapt to playing at Sharjah. We know the surface and they are not going to get any quicker than they have been. We have got to make sure that we are prepared for that."

"It has been a very low scoring IPL so far" - Sanjay Bangar feels RCB batters have not been tested against high scores

In the same video, RCB's batting consultant Sanjay Bangar suggested their team should focus on adapting to the conditions, rather than looking at the stats. He stated that it is vital for the batters to assess the surface and play their strokes accordingly.

"The scores that we are able to set, the scores that we are chasing, taking into account the conditions at all three venues, it has been a very low scoring IPL so far. We have to assess the conditions and that is one of the goals of our batting unit as to take the conditions into the equation and not necessarily go by the stats."

