IPL 2021: RCB label Devdutt Padikkal 'Student of the Year'

As the IPL 2021 restart inches closer, the franchises are as active as ever. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recently focused their attention on their latest star on the block - Devdutt Padikkal.

RCB took to Instagram to post a string of images of the swashbuckling young opener and captioned the image:

"STUDENT OF THE YEAR. 😉🎒 Multitalented Devdutt Padikkal is always ready for a challenge. 💪🏻 #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers"

You can view the post below:

Devdutt Padikkal's IPL 2021 run for RCB

Padikkal's rather average outings for RCB in IPL 2021 were quickly forgotten after the Karnataka batsman blitzed an unbeaten 52-ball knock of 101 against the Rajasthan Royals. He toyed with the Royals' bowlers and made easy work of a 177-run chase.

With Kohli (72* off 47) happy to play anchor, Padikkal unfurled a flurry of shots with impeccable timing to notch up his maiden IPL hundred.

Padikkal was also in great nick in the 2020-21 season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, stacking up 218 runs from six games at an average of 43.60. He was also the second-highest run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy behind Prithvi Shaw, notching up 737 runs in seven matches.

IPL 2021 is currently suspended. 29 out of the 60 matches were completed before a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases in India brought the tournament to a premature halt. RCB are currently placed third in the points table with the remainder of the IPL to be played in the UAE from September 19 to October 15.

In related news, the BCCI issued the complete timetable for the second phase of IPL 2021 on Sunday (July 25). Mumbai Indians will play the Chennai Super Kings in what will be the 30th match of the season.

29 games took place during the first phase in India across multiple cities including Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. The United Arab Emirates will host the rest of the league fixtures and the playoffs, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah being the three venues.

The BCCI has decided to have seven double-headers in the second phase of IPL 2021. Apart from weekends, there will be a double-header on Tuesday (September 28), Thursday (October 7) and Friday (October 8).

Delhi Capitals are the only franchise that will play three afternoon matches, while RCB, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are all scheduled to play only one game in the afternoon.

The other four teams will play two matches in the afternoon slot.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra