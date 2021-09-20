IPL 2021: "We will celebrate you because you are an absolute legend" - RCB post special video for Virat Kohli ahead of his 200th game 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is all set to become the first cricketer to play 200 games for a single team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

Ahead of their highly anticipated encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the franchise took to social media to dedicate a special post to their skipper.

The video featured the likes of AB de Villiers, Mike Hesson, Glenn Maxwell, Sanjay Bangar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj.

Kohli's close friend De Villiers congratulated him on achieving the significant feat and said the team was extremely proud to take the field with him in his momentous game.

The South African reckoned the squad would celebrate him claiming the milestone, while also labeling him an 'absolute legend'. The star batter also added how the team appreciates everything that Kohli has done for them over the years.

"Congratulations with your 200th game for RCB. It is a wonderful achievement and we are very privileged to be out with you for the 200th game. We will celebrate you, because you are an absolute legend of this team. We don't always tell you that but we really appreciate everything you do for this team," said AB de Villiers.

Head coach Mike Hesson lauded the prolific run-scorer for his loyalty to the Bangalore side since the inaugural season of the cash-rich league. Moreover, he commended him for playing selflessly by keeping the team above everything.

RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj also thanked Kohli for motivating all the youngsters around him. The pacer hoped that the champion cricketer would carry on playing with the same mindset in the coming years as well.

Here's how RCB congratulated the IPL veteran ahead of his 200th game:

"The RCB family congratulates Virat on his 200th IPL match and the ones who have seen him from close quarters tell us what makes him special."

You can watch the video below:

The RCB family congratulates Virat on his 200th IPL match and the ones who have seen him from close quarters tell us what makes him special. ❤️



Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli's 200th IPL match for RCB



The RCB family congratulates Virat on his 200th IPL match and the ones who have seen him from close quarters tell us what makes him special. ❤️



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021

Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021

The current season of the IPL will be Virat Kohli's final one as RCB captain. The statement was made by the 32-year-old in a video released by the franchise on its social media accounts on Sunday (September 19).

Kohli assured fans that he would continue to play as a batter for RCB. He also claimed that he will remain associated with the franchise till he calls curtains on his illustrious IPL career.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar