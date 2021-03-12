"I couldn’t really believe it" - RCB's new recruit Finn Allen on IPL call-up

Young New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Finn Allen's joy knows no bounds after receiving a surprise IPL call-up from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The 21-year-old, on Monday, said the opportunity is 'pretty surreal' and a 'dream come true' moment for him.

Fin Allen has been signed as a replacement for Josh Philipe by RCB for the IPL 2021 season. Like Josh Philippe, Finn Allen is an explosive top-order batsman and a handy gloveman as well.

Finn Allen replaces Josh Philippe for #IPL2021.



We regret to inform that Josh Philippe has made himself unavailable for IPL 2021 due to personal reasons. As a result, we have picked an exciting top order batsman in Finn Allen.#PlayBold #Classof2021 pic.twitter.com/DaasJ58ngk — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 10, 2021

In an interview with stuff.co.nz., Finn Allen talked about his chat with former New Zealand coach and director of cricket operations at RCB, Mike Hesson:

“He (Mike Hesson) asked if I was interested in coming, and I was like, you don’t even need to ask me that one – it’s my dream come true. It’s so exciting and pretty surreal. I couldn’t really believe it. It took a while to settle in, and now with all the media and everything, it’s kicking in how real it all is,” said Finn Allen.

Finn Allen's stats in Super Smash 2020:



Innings - 11.

Runs - 512.

Average - 56.89.

Strike Rate - 193.94.

Fifties - 6.



- He was the leading run scorer of the Super Smash season.

- RCB signed him as the replacement of Josh Philippe. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 10, 2021

Finn Allen made his T20 debut for Auckland as a 17-year-old in 2017. Since then, he has featured in 17 games, scoring 537 runs at an outstanding strike-rate of 183.27. Playing as an opener, he was the top scorer in the latest edition of the Super Smash as well.

Finn Allen rues losing his 'lucky' bat ahead of the IPL season

The moment of recognition has come at a slightly bitter time for Finn Allen. The youngster recently broke his 'lucky' bat in a T20 game, and much to his chagrin, got out on the very next ball. Narrating the amusing story, he said:

“It was a beautiful bat, and it was a shame it had to go, but that’s what happens in T20, isn’t it. As soon as I was walking out to bat, they were giving me a bit of stick for it, and once it broke, they also gave me a bit of stick for it saying, ‘What’s he going to do now without his lucky bat,’ and then I got out first ball, so there you go.".

RCB will lock horns with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians to kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign on April 9.