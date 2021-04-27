"Made some decisions that didn't go to plan due to fatigue" - Simon Katich looks to rectify mistakes before the DC game

RCB head coach Simon Katich reflected on the loss against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the last game and said he has made plans to rectify them ahead of the match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) today.

With the first leg of the tournament coming to an end, the RCB vs DC match will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The track at this venue seems to be slightly different from the ones in Chennai and Mumbai.

While it does not have the slow, sluggish nature of the MA Chidambaram surface, the pitch in Ahmedabad is not as hard and fast as the Wankhede one either.

Katich said they'd take four out of five wins at the start of the tournament and seemed pleased with how his side has fared on the field. He mentioned that fatigue impacted their decision-making against CSK and hoped to learn from the mistakes.

Virat Kohli is yet to win an IPL trophy

"Look, it's still been a very positive start for us. Instead of the start, we get four from five wins These guys are playing good cricket, both with the ball, in the field, and obviously with the bat as well."

"It wasn't one in particular areas all across the board and you know, potentially fatigue came in today (after the game against CSK) as well. The fact that we were out in the field in that heat and made some decisions that probably didn't go to plan due to fatigue. Hopefully, we can rest up and get back to the winning ways," Simon Katich said.

"We might have got the balance wrong" - Simon Katich

RCB roped in an additional bowler in their playing XI for the CSK match. In hindsight, Simon Katich felt that they got the balance wrong by making this move.

"When we look back, we'll be disappointed that we might have got the balance wrong in that respect but we felt at the time it was the right match up to bring an extra quick in against this batting line-up," Simon Katich added.

Meanwhile, Mike Hesson mentioned that the team will have to be at their best every time they step on the field. He said:

"It's a competitive tournament. We know that if we don't turn up, we don't play as well as we can, and we get put under pressure, then we're gonna get second."

RCB is currently placed third in the points table with 4 wins in 5 games.