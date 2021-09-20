"RCB will win the contest" - Aakash Chopra backs Virat Kohli to begin his last dance with a win against KKR

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will resume their IPL 2021 campaign with a win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match marks the start of a string of games after which Virat Kohli will leave his post as captain of the Bangalore franchise.

Chopra also backed the pacers to pick up over four wickets in the contest. He feels spin will play a big factor as well and expects Varun Chakravarthy and Yuzvendra Chahal to collectively scalp more than three wickets. While making his predictions for the clash, Chopra said:

"Fast bowlers will take over 4 wickets, maybe it is an easy prediction, maybe not. Varun Chakravarthy and Yuzvendra Chahal will take over 3 wickets. My heart says it will be 4. Kohli and ABD will score over 60 runs together, that's what I think. RCB will win the contest."

RCB have had the better of KKR in the recent past. They completed a double over the franchise in a convincing fashion during the last edition in the UAE. RCB compiled a fairly easy win by a 38-run margin in their last meeting during the India phase of IPL 2021 as well.

Quality of spin is high in this match: Aakash Chopra

Chopra noted that the quality of spin across both franchises and expects high quality spin bowling in the match. Varun Chakravarthy and Yuzvendra Chahal will lead their respective franchises' spin attack and will hope to bounce back after a rather lean set of outings in the first phase in India. Chopra added:

"The quality of spin is a little high in this fixture because Chakravarthy will be there and so will Yuzvendra Chahal. Batsmen should play these two carefully. Try to play with the spin, if you try to play against the spin, you can be dismissed. The surface of Abu Dhabi is a little up and down at the start so you have to be cautious."

Both spinners had enjoyed fruitful campaigns the last time the tournament was held in the UAE. Chahal emerged as the leading wicket-taker among spinners but, despite those credentials, found himself omitted from the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Chakravarthy was not far behind with 17 wickets in IPL 2020 at an economy of 6.84.

