"Remember the name!"- Twitterati hails RR, Jaiswal after completing sensational chase 

Ruturaj Gaikwad's century went in vain as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) completed a sensational chase with 15 balls to spare against the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Yashasvi Jaiswal started off the RR innings in brilliant fashion with an impactful half-century. Shivam Dube then chipped in with a handy cameo and steered the Royals home.

Jaiswal leaves tongues wagging on Twitter

Fans on Twitter hailed RR for their sensational chase and their approach that broke the back of the target set by CSK. Here are some of the best reactions:

Gaurav Kapur @gauravkapur Who would have thought that Gaikwad knock would get overshadowed! This is quite the dazzling display by #RR Who would have thought that Gaikwad knock would get overshadowed! This is quite the dazzling display by #RR

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket Josh Hazlewood's Bowling figure in today's match against RR: 4-0-54-0. Yashasvi Jaiswal alone scored 38 from 12 balls. #CSKvsRR Josh Hazlewood's Bowling figure in today's match against RR: 4-0-54-0. Yashasvi Jaiswal alone scored 38 from 12 balls. #CSKvsRR

This is the reason i was saying use three OS spots for batters and one for a bowler.



doing it right finally. They can improve the bowling by bringing back Kartik. There is a reason Dube is batting with this approach. You have a cushion of Phillips and Miller after you.



#RR doing it right finally. They can improve the bowling by bringing back Kartik.

Manya @CSKian716 Jaiswal to replace Rutu who just finished replacing Rohit in the WT20 squad. Jaiswal to replace Rutu who just finished replacing Rohit in the WT20 squad.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Twitter's World Cup opening pair made tonight. Ruturaj-Jaiswal taking field against Pakistan. Twitter's World Cup opening pair made tonight. Ruturaj-Jaiswal taking field against Pakistan.

Vipul Goyal @HumorouslyVipul Shivam Dube and Jaiswal, just remember the name. What explosive fifties🙏 Shivam Dube and Jaiswal, just remember the name. What explosive fifties🙏

Deep Point @ittzz_spidey This RR is completely a different package.!Jaiswal sheer talent & today he count it with performance.!4 teams with 10 points.!Seems will have a sensational business end.! This RR is completely a different package.!Jaiswal sheer talent & today he count it with performance.!4 teams with 10 points.!Seems will have a sensational business end.!

CSK were put into bat first and set a tough target of 190 after some sensational batting from Ruturaj Gaikwad. The youngster showed why he was backed by the franchise and he repaid their faith with a brilliant century. Ravindra Jadeja also played his shots, yet again showing that he has grown into a reliable finisher.

RR had a stiff chase and knew that the opening stand would be crucial. While many expected Evin Lewis to be the aggressor, it was his partner Yashasvi Jaiswal who called the shots and dominated the CSK bowlers.

Jaiswal took the CSK bowlers apart, while taking a special liking to Josh Hazlewood, punishing his loose deliveries. The youngster from Mumbai scored his fifty off just 19 balls and gave RR a dream start. RR scored 81 runs off the powerplay and that laid a fantastic platform for the chase.

CSK did send back both the openers and it looked like MS Dhoni and his men would make a comeback in the game. But Shivam Dube came to the crease and, along with skipper Sanju Samson, ensured that RR didn't lose any momentum.

Dube attacked both Jadeja and Moeen Ali and brought up his half-century. Sanju Samson played the role of an anchor and although he lost his wicket, there were no hiccups in the chase.

This win has immensely improved RR's net run rate, and it has certainly thrown open the points table as there are now four teams with ten points after 12 games.

