IPL 2021: "Need someone to run the drinks" - Ricky Ponting asks Shreyas Iyer to be the 12th man in fun banter

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting engaged in some chucklesome banter with convalescent skipper Shreyas Iyer ahead of their team's season-opening win against Chennai Super Kings.

Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the entire IPL 2021 with a shoulder injury he sustained during India's ODI series against England. He underwent surgery on April 8 and will need at least four months to recover and return to competitive cricket.

Ricky Ponting caught up with Shreyas Iyer via a video call after training on Friday and invited him to join the team as the 12th man and 'run the drinks'.

"Missing you, it doesn't feel the same. Come and join us, it's just 7 days (quarantine). It will go fast, trust me. Come on, we need a 12th man. We need someone to run the drinks for us," said Ricky Ponting in a video shared by Delhi Capitals.

Brilliant start last night for us. Thrilled for @PrithviShaw and his innings, as well as @SDhawan25 picking up where he left off last season. A great base to build from. #IPL2021

In reply, Shreyas Iyer revealed that he will join the team for their third game (against Punjab Kings on April 11) and cheer for the players from the crowd.

"I'll be there in the 3rd game to cheer you guys. Tomorrow I can't come because the pain is pretty bad but probably I'll be there for the 3rd game," said Shreyas Iyer.

Shreyas Iyer gives an update on his injury

In the video, Shreyas Iyer's right shoulder can be seen wrapped in bandages. While talking to teammates Marcus Stoinis and Sam Billings, he gave a post-surgery update on the injury.

The 26-year-old revealed that the pain was 'pretty bad' after the surgery but sounded an optimistic tone for his comeback.

"It's good now. The pain was pretty bad yesterday and now it's decent... I have got a really good shoulder. Doctors say that it is going to be far better than what before!" said Shreyas Iyer.

After grabbing two points on Saturday, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will now clash with the Rajasthan Royals on April 15.

Surgery was a success and with lion-hearted determination, I'll be back in no time 🦁 Thank you for your wishes 😊