IPL 2021: "Rishabh Pant is leading really well, respect decision to continue with him as captain" - Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Shreyas Iyer has praised Rishabh Pant’s captaincy in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) and asserted that he respects the franchise’s decision to continue with the southpaw as skipper for the rest of the season.

Shreyas Iyer (47 not out) and Pant (35 not out) featured in an unbeaten 67 run-stand for the third wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday in Match 33 of IPL 2021 in Dubai. DC eased to victory by eight wickets in a chase of 135.

At a post-match conference, Shreyas Iyer was asked about his equation with Pant in the wake of the captaincy situation. Iyer was supposed to lead the team before he suffered a shoulder injury. Pant led DC in the first half and the franchise decided to continue with him as captain even after the original skipper was fit.

Opening up about the leadership issue, the 26-year-old said:

“When I got the captaincy, I was in a different frame of mind. My decision-making and temperament level was really good. It really helped in the last two years. But obviously, this is part of the decision-making from the franchise. I respect the decision they have made to continue with him (Pant) as captain.”

Praising Pant’s captaincy, Shreyas Iyer added that his focus as a batter remains unchanged. He wants to win as many games for the franchise as he can.

“As for Rishabh Pant, he is leading really well from the start of the season. That’s why the decision-makers took the call to let him continue till the end of the season. I completely respect it. There is no drastic change as such and it isn’t like I am focusing even more than before on my batting. As captain, I like to soak in the pressure. With pressure comes challenges, and my mindset is such that I perform well in pressure situations,” Shreyas Iyer added.

Speaking specifically about his latest knock against SRH, the right-handed batter said:

“Even today when I went into bat, there was pressure. We had to win the game and the wicket was a little uneven. As a main batter, it is my responsibility to finish the match. Whenever I play, I want to bat till the last ball and try and ensure the team wins.”

Shreyas Iyer led DC to their maiden IPL final last season, contributing 519 runs with the bat in 17 matches.

“The hunger has just gone up” - Shreyas Iyer

Had things gone according to plan for Shreyas Iyer, he would have been leading DC right now. However, a painful shoulder injury suffered during the white-ball series against England earlier this year ruled him out of the first half.

Wednesday’s game was his first competitive match since the injury. Asked if he is satisfied with a successful comeback, Shreyas Iyer replied that he is hungry for a lot more. He said:

“It is a really good feeling to be honest. I wouldn’t say I would be satisfied because the hunger has just gone up and the appetite keeps on increasing every match you play. So I wouldn’t say I am satisfied or content.”

Shreyas Iyer has been named as one of the three reserves in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, which will be played immediately after the IPL.

