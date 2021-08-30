IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant likely to continue as Delhi Capitals captain ahead of Shreyas Iyer for remainder of season - sources

Dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to continue as Delhi Capitals’ (DC) skipper ahead of Shreyas Iyer for the remainder of IPL 2021.

The 23-year-old led DC in the first half of IPL 2021 in India after regular captain Shreyas Iyer was ruled out, having injured his shoulder during the limited-overs series against England at home.

With Shreyas Iyer now fit, fans are wondering whether he will lead the side or if Pant would continue as DC captain. According to sources, Pant will captain the franchise in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 as well. A source informed:

“While it is great news that Shreyas Iyer is fit again and ready to get back to action, it is understood that the DC management want to give him more time to recover. As a result, Pant will continue as captain, but only for the second half of IPL 2021.”

Under Pant’s leadership, DC ended the India leg of IPL 2021 at the top of the points table, winning six of their eight matches. The DC players, barring those with international assignments, reached the UAE a few days back and have begun training after completing their quarantine.

Currently, I am feeling amazing: Shreyas Iyer

Having recovered completely from a shoulder injury, Shreyas Iyer on Sunday said he was looking forward to getting back on the cricket field. The 26-year-old admitted dealing with the shoulder injury and the subsequent rehabilitation period was tough. The middle-order batsman told Sports Today:

“Currently, I am feeling amazing, the journey was awesome, to be honest. I never hesitated for a while but right after the injury, I was sulking a bit and I didn't know exactly what to do. I went into the dressing room and cried and it took me a while to digest it but yeah, at the end of the day, you need to go through all of it.”

“It's a setback and you just have to push and come back strong. When I realized, I had to go under the knife, it was pretty hard to digest. The way I was training prior to the injury, I was at the highest level, at the peak and suddenly this freak injury happened,” he added.

Shreyas Iyer has been at the helm of DC’s renaissance in the IPL, which saw them make the playoffs for the first time in seven years in 2019. Last season, they finished runners-up, going down to Mumbai Indians in the final.

