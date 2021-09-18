IPL 2021: DC's Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane take part in their first net session ahead of the UAE-leg

Delhi Capitals (DC) players Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav have resumed their training ahead after completing their quarantine in the UAE.

The aforementioned names were flown in from the UK after the India-England Test series. The players served a six-day quarantine in the gulf country before joining the rest of the squad for training. They got straight back into business as Rishabh Pant and co. were seen toiling hard along with the rest of the boys in the nets.

The franchise took to their social media accounts to share pictures from the particular practice session. DC head coach Ricky Ponting was also seen working on Ajinkya Rahane in one of the snaps

Rishabh Pant to continue as the captain of DC in IPL 2021

The wicketkeeper-batsman was named as the skipper for last year's finalists after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out with a shoulder injury ahead of the first phase. Pant will continue to lead DC for their remaining matches this year, despite Iyer's return.

Apart from captaincy, the southpaw has also contributed towards the success of the team with swashbuckling performances with the bat. The talented youngster has managed to amass 213 runs from 8 games in the season so far.

Delhi Capitals are currently table-toppers in the IPL 2021 with six wins to their name from eight matches. They are slated to resume their campaign on September 21 with their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

DC squad for the UAE leg:

Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Anrich Nortje, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod.

