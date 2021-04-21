IPL 2021: "Sabko nahi milti, Laxman" - RR troll PBKS after the latter's loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) trolled the Punjab Kings (PBKS) after the latter lost the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by nine wickets on Wednesday.

Just before the start of the game, the Punjab Kings tweeted that the Lions were craving Biryani and added that the hunt would begin in a few hours.

However, to their dismay, the Punjab team failed to get over the winning line, implying that their craving couldn't be fulfilled.

Moreover, they dropped to the last position on the points table, which brought up a cheeky response from the Rajasthan Royals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad get off the blocks after a long wait

It took a while, but the Sunrisers Hyderabad finally got off the mark in their fourth game of the season. After losing three matches in a row due to poor batting, the team bounced back hard with a brilliant victory.

Following KL Rahul's decision to bat first in the game, Punjab failed to put up a good showing with the willow. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and struggled on a sluggish Chennai track.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the first breakthrough for SRH by dismissing Rahul. Khaleel Ahmed and Rashid Khan followed it up with the wickets of Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle respectively, while David Warner got Nicholas Pooran run-out with a direct hit.

With the team reeling at 63/5, Shahrukh Khan came to the rescue with a 17-ball 22 and helped PBKS get to a score of 120.

It was quite an easy chase for the Sunrisers Hyderabad after their openers put up a 73-run partnership. David Warner accrued 37 runs at run-a-ball before debutant Fabian Allen got the better of him.

Kane Williamson then joined Jonny Bairstow in the middle to build a partnership of 48 runs to help the team cruise past the winning line. While the English cricketer was unbeaten on 63, the New Zealand captain mustered 16 runs off 19 balls.

With the victory, Sunrisers Hyderabad jumped to fifth position on the points table from last spot.