IPL 2021: Twitter slams Shahrukh Khan for backing up too much at the non-striker's end

Quite a few were disappointed with Shahrukh Khan, the Punjab Kings batsman, for backing up too much at the non-striker's end during the game between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The 25-year-old, while batting with tail-enders towards the end of the innings, was spotted taking a few steps out of the crease even before the bowler delivered the ball in an attempt to sneak in a quick single.

Running out the non-striker had been the talk of the town even a couple of days ago when Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) DJ Bravo backed up too much in the game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

While this is quite a debatable topic, many believed that running out the non-striker should be normalized.

Some fans were upset with the fact that SRH didn't attempt to run Shahrukh Khan out in this game and felt that the batsmen shouldn't be given such an unfair advantage. Here are their reactions:

Dwayne Bravo few days back, Shahrukh Khan today. Mankading should really be consider by fast bowlers if the non striker is so far ahead. pic.twitter.com/edenWcqcQ9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 21, 2021

Bowler when bowls a no ball concedes a run plus batsman gets a extra ball. When batsman does it, it becomes against spirit of Cricket. Should be on fair basis . — RIYAN~the peaches seller in California (@RiyanSingh19) April 21, 2021

Very disappointed with Sunrisers for not mankading Shahrukh Khan. He was consistently 2+ feet outside the crease by the time the bowler delivered the ball.



In a game of such small margins, that unfair advantage is unacceptable.



It's 2021. Normalize Mankading.#PBKSvSRH — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) April 21, 2021

Man Shahrukh khan backing up so much — ꧁ᴿᎥsђaҍђpan† Stan ❤️ (@spideystriking) April 21, 2021

"non-striker is so far ahead". So it should also be not a no ball if bowler is not so far ahead. Why should every rule give advantage to the batsman? — Himansh (@HimanshSingla_) April 21, 2021

Advertisement

But they are running very fast and if they stop suddenly they may struggle with a niggle or something and they can't find that easily.... This should not be repeated... — Karthik@18 (@karthikkohli180) April 21, 2021

Hope when PBKS are 9 down and Shahrukh still remains, they just mankad him for the final wicket — absy (@absycric) April 21, 2021

Shahrukh Khan helps Punjab Kings get to a decent total

Having shifted base from Mumbai to Chennai, the Punjab Kings batsmen struggled to adapt to the sluggish pitch in southern India. Many tried to go through with their shots and found it tough when the ball held up in the pitch.

KL Rahul was the first victim of misjudgment as he tried to slog the ball through the line but could only manage to hit it straight to the fielder.

Advertisement

Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle also found it challenging and scored less than run-a-ball, while Nicholas Pooran was run-out without facing a delivery.

Shahrukh Khan walked out into the middle in the 12th over after the fall of Deepak Hooda's wicket at 63. He was the joint-highest run-scorer for the team and played a vital role in helping them get past the 100-run mark.

He was dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed in the 19th over of the innings after scoring 22 runs. The Punjab Kings were ultimately bowled out 120 runs in 19.4 overs. Khaleel Ahmed picked up three wickets for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.