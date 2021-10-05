IPL 2021, RR v MI: Who won yesterday's match?

In a farcically one-sided encounter, Mumbai Indians (MI) belted Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets and 70 balls to spare in match number 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Sharjah.

In a game reminiscent of a top side cruising past an extremely weak opponent, MI restricted RR to 90 for 9, bowling first after winning the toss. Nathan Coulter-Nile wrecked RR with figures of 4 for 14 while James Neesham chipped in with 3 for 12.

Ishan Kishan then completed MI’s domination, clubbing an unbeaten 50 off 25 balls, whacking five fours and three sixes. MI bulldozed past the target in 8.2 overs, scoring at a run-rate of 11.28, thus knocking RR out of the playoff race.

MI got off to a rollicking start in the chase of 91. In the first over, skipper Rohit Sharma slashed Mustafizur Rahman for a four past extra cover and a six over the bowler’s head.

RR introduced leggie Shreyas Gopal in the third over and Rohit launched him for a maximum over backward square leg. Rohit could have been stumped next ball as he charged down but Sanju Samson failed to collect the ball cleanly.

However, the MI’s skipper’s blistering innings was cut short in the fourth over for 22 off 13. Rohit Sharma miscued a good length ball from Chetan Sakariya towards extra cover, where Yashasvi Jaiswal made no mistake.

Suryakumar Yadav, however, came in and flicked the first ball he faced to fine leg for four. Despite claiming a wicket, Sakariya ended up conceding 12 runs in the over as Kishan crunched one through extra cover for four and then found the gap between point and cover to run three.

Debutant Kuldip Yadav had a forgettable start as he conceded three boundaries in his first over. Kishan first tickled one past short fine leg and helped the next one, which was slightly short, past deep square leg.

Suryakumar added to the debutant’s woes, edging a full delivery past the keeper. There was some respite for RR as Suryakumar (13) miscued an offcutter from Mustafizur and presented a simple catch to mid-off.

RR's miseries ended rather quickly though. Sakariya bowled consecutive no-balls and was thrashed for successive sixes by Kishan in the eighth over, which went for 24.

Kishan then slammed a four off Mustafizur and brought up MI’s victory as well as his fifty by depositing the left-arm seamer over wide long on for a maximum.

RR crawl to 90 for 9 on sluggish batting surface

MI celebrate a wicket. Pic: IPLT20.COM

RR struggled to get any momentum into the innings after being sent into bat and made a snail-paced 90 for 9 in their 20 overs. Although conditions were definitely tough to bat on, RR batters made life tougher for themselves by playing across the line.

Nathan Coulter-Nile (4/14), James Neesham (3/12) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/14) exploited the conditions brilliantly to keep RR on the back foot throughout.

RR got off to a decent start but once Yashasvi Jaiswal’s (12) attempted cut off Coulter-Nile ended up in the keeper’s gloves, things began going horribly wrong.

Evin Lewis looked good for his 24 but was trapped lbw by one that stayed low from Bumrah as he looked to slog across the line.

RR skipper Sanju Samson (3) sliced the first ball from James Neesham to point while Shivam Dube (3) chopped on to the same bowler.

Glenn Phillips (4) also failed to grab his chance and was cleaned up by Coulter-Nile, playing across the line to one that kept slightly low. The ball went between Phillips’ legs and disturbed the stumps. RR were 50 for 5 at the halfway stage.

There was no miracle in store from Rahul Tewatia (12) this time around. His attempted pull off Neesham ended up as a top-edge to the keeper.

After Shreyas Gopal fell without scoring to Bumrah, Coulter-Nile ended David Miller’s resistance for 15. The RR left-hander missed his clip and was trapped in front.

There was some joy for RR as Mustafizur Rahman launched Trent Boult for a six over mid-off in the last over. But 90 for 9 was something the franchise would have been massively disappointed with.

IPL 2021, RR v MI: Who won the Man of the Match?

Coulter-Nile was sensational for MI, claiming four wickets and giving nothing away. He broke the opening stand by sending back Jaiswal for 12. The deliveries to get rid of Phillips and Miller were very good ones as well.

Neesham gave a brilliant account of himself, getting the big wicket of RR skipper Samson with his first ball and then cleaning up the dangerous Dube. Bumrah (2/14) was in his element once again.

In MI’s chase, Ishan Kishan helped himself to a blazing half-century in just 25 balls.

Coulter-Nile was eventually named man of the match for his exceptional bowling effort.

