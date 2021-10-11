IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shardul Thakur reveal their routine leading into match-day

Stylish Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has established himself as a ruthless run-scoring juggernaut over the course of the past two IPL seasons.
Gaikwad has consistently provided a good start to the Super Kings throughout the ongoing season. In 15 innings, the 24-year-old has smashed 603 runs at an average of 46.38 and a strike rate of 137.36 with 5 50+ scores which includes his maiden ton.
So what's the secret behind Ruturaj's consistency? Does he follow any sort of superstition? What's his routine going into match-day?
The young opener opened up about the same thing during a video shared by the Super Kings YouTube channel a day after he led his franchise to their 9th IPL final.
"I do not have any set match day routine or something like that but yes if I score runs on any day then carry on with the same routine but if i fail 2-3 times then change the routine,"
Gaikwad once again looked in his element on Sunday night as he successfully anchored a 173 run-chase against the Delhi Capitals.
The right-handed opener stitched a 110-run partnership with Robin Uthappa (63 off 44 balls) to make deep inroads into DC's total and timed his assault to perfection during his 50-ball 70 before unfortunately holing out in the penultimate over.
MSD eventually finished off the game in vintage Dhoni style but Gaikwad was adjudged 'Player of the Match'.
Shardul Thakur opens up about his match-day routine
Apart from Ruturaj, seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur also opened up about his routine leading into match-day.
"Yes, everyone has their own routine. I wake up, have breakfast with friends, drink coffee, have some stretches and drink water and then go for the match,"
Thakur had a forgettable outing in Qualifier 01 as he gave away 36 runs in 3 overs and registered a golden duck after he was promoted to No.4.
It has been a brilliant year for Shardul though and he will be looking to make a game-changing impact in the final and exorcize the horrors of the 2019 final.
The final will take place in Dubai on October 15.