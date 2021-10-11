IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shardul Thakur reveal their routine leading into match-day

Stylish Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has established himself as a ruthless run-scoring juggernaut over the course of the past two IPL seasons.

Gaikwad has consistently provided a good start to the Super Kings throughout the ongoing season. In 15 innings, the 24-year-old has smashed 603 runs at an average of 46.38 and a strike rate of 137.36 with 5 50+ scores which includes his maiden ton.

So what's the secret behind Ruturaj's consistency? Does he follow any sort of superstition? What's his routine going into match-day?

The young opener opened up about the same thing during a video shared by the Super Kings YouTube channel a day after he led his franchise to their 9th IPL final.

Gaikwad said,

"I do not have any set match day routine or something like that but yes if I score runs on any day then carry on with the same routine but if i fail 2-3 times then change the routine,"

Watch the video here:

Gaikwad once again looked in his element on Sunday night as he successfully anchored a 173 run-chase against the Delhi Capitals.

The right-handed opener stitched a 110-run partnership with Robin Uthappa (63 off 44 balls) to make deep inroads into DC's total and timed his assault to perfection during his 50-ball 70 before unfortunately holing out in the penultimate over.

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket Ruturaj Gaikwad's Last 11 Innings in UAE in IPL:-65*(51).

72(53).

62*(49).

88*(58).

38(26).

40(28).

45(38).

101*(60).

13(13).

12(14).

70(50).606 Runs, 86.57 Average, 5 Fifties, 1 Hundred. - Outstanding. Ruturaj Gaikwad's Last 11 Innings in UAE in IPL:-65*(51).

72(53).

62*(49).

88*(58).

38(26).

40(28).

45(38).

101*(60).

13(13).

12(14).

70(50).606 Runs, 86.57 Average, 5 Fifties, 1 Hundred. - Outstanding. https://t.co/n1OGZCqYMu

MSD eventually finished off the game in vintage Dhoni style but Gaikwad was adjudged 'Player of the Match'.

Shardul Thakur opens up about his match-day routine

Apart from Ruturaj, seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur also opened up about his routine leading into match-day.

Thakur revealed:

"Yes, everyone has their own routine. I wake up, have breakfast with friends, drink coffee, have some stretches and drink water and then go for the match,"

Thakur had a forgettable outing in Qualifier 01 as he gave away 36 runs in 3 overs and registered a golden duck after he was promoted to No.4.

Also Read

It has been a brilliant year for Shardul though and he will be looking to make a game-changing impact in the final and exorcize the horrors of the 2019 final.

The final will take place in Dubai on October 15.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar