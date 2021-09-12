IPL 2021: Sachin Tendulkar joins Mumbai Indians camp in the UAE

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has joined the Mumbai Indians camp ahead of the 2nd leg of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle revealed the legendary batsman's arrival on Sunday (September 12).

The post read:

''The 𝗜𝗖𝗢𝗡. The 𝗟𝗘𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗗. The ___ Aala Re! 🤩💙 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 @sachin_rt''

Sachin Tendulkar, who led the franchise to its maiden final in 2010, is currently serving as the team's mentor.

The rescheduled 2nd leg of the 14th IPL season will commence on September 19 when the Rohit Sharma-led defending champions lock horns with arch-rivals and three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.

Mumbai Indians fly in Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav from England

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians on Saturday flew in their skipper Rohit Sharma, batsman Suryakumar Yadav and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah from Manchester to the UAE via a special chartered flight.

The trio were part of the Indian Test team in England and were supposed to fly in with the the rest of their teammates and IPL-bound England players after the culmination of the test series.

But the COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp eventually led to the Manchester Test being called off and the franchises are now making their own arrangements.

The trio tested negative through RT-PCR before their departure from England and were subjected to yet another round of tests after landing in the Emirates nation. Their COVID test results once again turned out to be negative.

MI released an official statement which read:

"Mumbai Indians flew in three of its Indian contingent members, captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, to Abu Dhabi on a private charter flight. All members had returned negative RT PCR results before departure. A new RT PCR test was undertaken upon arrival at Abu Dhabi, which came out negative as well."

The statement also revealed that the trio will undergo a mandatory six day quarantine as mandated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"The trio, along with their families, arrived today morning and will now undergo 6 days hard quarantine, starting today as per the IPL’s guidelines," it added.

Mumbai Indians will be hoping to make a repeat of last season, where they clinched their fifth title after beating the Delhi Capitals in the summit clash.

The defending champions finished the 1st leg of IPL 2021 at the 4th spot in the points table with 4 wins in 7 matches.

