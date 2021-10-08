IPL 2021: "It is good that MI are out of the playoffs" - Salman Butt feels Mumbai's exit could benefit other teams  

Salman Butt feels it could be a blessing in disguise if Mumbai Indians (MI) do not qualify for the playoffs in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. Butt believes in their absence, the odds of a new champion being crowned would increase.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt claimed that Mumbai Indians are a formidable team. He emphasized how they have gone on to win the tournament on several occasions, despite a rocky start.

The 37-year-old pointed out that the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals could benefit from Mumbai's exit. RCB and DC will look to lay their hands on the coveted trophy for the very first time.

"It is good that MI are out of the playoffs because once they start winning from the bottom, then they go on to win the title more often than not. Wouldn't it be better if a new team like RCB or DC wins the title?. MI are dangerous."

Rohit Sharma and co. currently occupy 6th place in the IPL 2021 points table. Their underwhelming net run rate of -0.048 could limit their chances of making the cut for the all-important playoffs.

How can Rohit Sharma and co. still make it to the IPL 2021 playoffs?

The five-time champions will have to topple the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the points table to become the fourth team to qualify. However, the chances of that happening are very slim as they will have to beat SRH by a humongous margin in order to do so.

MI are slated to take on SRH on Friday (October 8) in Abu Dhabi. They will have to score more than 200 runs after batting first in the game and beat Hyderabad by at least 171 runs to surpass KKR. Notably, they will not stand a chance if they bat second in the fixture.

