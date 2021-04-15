IPL 2021: [Watch] Sanju Samson gets into six-hitting mode ahead of RR vs DC

Ahead of their second match of IPL 2021 against Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson was seen getting into the groove and smashing a few big ones.

During RR's first match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sanju Samson became the first centurion of IPL 2021 when he smashed 119 off just 63 balls to almost pull off an improbable victory on his RR captaincy debut.

Chasing Punjab's mammoth 222-run target, Samson single-handedly kept his team in the game as he bludgeoned 12 fours and 7 sixes even as batsmen at the other end continued to flounder.

However, with victory in sight and 13 runs required off the last over, Sanju Samson could not conjure up the final punch.

Having brought the equation down to 5 runs off the last delivery, the elegant right-hander was in for a massive heartbreak as he failed to get underneath Arshdeep Singh's wide yorker and was caught by the extra cover fielder.

Battle of the Indian wicketkeepers as Sanju Samson's RR take on Rishabh Pant's DC

Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the IPL following a broken finger in last night's game. 😔



With their talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2021 with a broken finger, RR and Sanju Samson will have to up their game if they are to defeat last year's finalists DC and open their account.

Meanwhile, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals opened their campaign with an easy victory over MS Dhoni's CSK and will be looking to keep the momentum going.

Chasing 188 runs for the win, Pant's team cruised to the target with 7 wickets and 8 balls to spare thanks to a brilliant 138-run opening partnership between Shikhar Dhawan (85 off 54 balls) and Rishabh Pant (72 off 38 balls). Pant remained not out on 15 and finished the job with a boundary.

Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are arguably the best Indian wicketkeeper batsmen presently and will be looking to one up the other when their teams clash at Mumbai's high-scoring Wankhede Stadium tonight.