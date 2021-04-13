"Sanju Samson, take a bow!"- Fans hail RR skipper despite heartbreaking loss

Sanju Samson's heroic hundred went in vain as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) lost their opening game of the IPL 2021 season against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) agonizingly by just 4 runs.

For a large part of their chase, RR looked like they would fall behind, but Sanju Samson's incredible innings of 119 almost pulled off an incredible win. The two teams had a similar run-fest last season when RR came out on top. But this time, the PBKS bowlers held their nerve and won their opening game.

Fans were heartbroken to see Sanju Samson end up on the losing side despite scoring a magnificent century. With 21 runs required off the last two overs, they certainly thought RR had it in the bag. But some excellent death bowling from PBKS denied Samson's men a famous win.

Although Sanju Samson couldn't hit the last ball for a six to win RR the game, fans hailed him for his brilliant innings. Here's what they had to say about the 26-year-old's knock and the absolute humdinger of a contest:

Samson - "I don't have much words, I couldn't finish the match". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2021

Naam hi nahi Badla, Shayad kismat bhi badli. Good win for Punjab Kings. Sanju Samson was absolutely brilliant to hit his 3rd IPL century, but Deepak Hooda was top class. His innings was the difference. #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/O3cYTKCFvq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2021

The second best score of any #RR batsman was 25 and Samson scored 119 - total one-man show in the chase but just couldn't finish it - the fight will be remembered forever. Take a bow, Captain Sanju.#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/WGc4juw8xE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2021

Feels bad for this man Sanju Samson. He scored 119 runs from 63 balls but his team lost the match. But Sanju Samson's effort and batting is truly remarkable. Incredible Batsmanship for Sanju Samson. Well played, RR skipper Samson. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/XBoLwU3Mw5 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 12, 2021

The IPL opening ceremony was scrapped because at the start of every season Samson outdoes it with something even more spectacular. — Pavilion Opinions (@pavilionopinion) April 12, 2021

Have no problem with Samson turning down that single. He would have backed himself to hit at least a four.#RRvPBKS — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) April 12, 2021

Arshdeep appreciations post 👏👏👏



Samson going hard at one stage, had only 13 to defend in last over



Gave only 8 Runs & won it for #PBKS ❤️#ArshdeepSingh #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/18u2k0ULO6 — Thyview (@Thyview) April 12, 2021

Sanju Samson's 119 tonight becomes the 3rd highest individual score by a Wicketkeeper batsman in the IPL after KL Rahul's 132 and Rishabh Pant's 128. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2021

Have to feel for Sanju Samson! An innings like that truly deserves a W to go along with it — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) April 12, 2021

A substantial Sanju Samson innings is an absolute pleasure to watch. First game as captain of @rajasthanroyals and he gets a century 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) April 12, 2021

Sanju Samson take a bow @IamSanjuSamson what a game.. @IPL @StarSportsTamil well done Arshdeep great spell and superb last over under pressure 👌 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 12, 2021

It turned out to be a showdown between the two captains, as PBKS skipper KL Rahul's 91 helped PBKS set a daunting total of 221-6 in their 20 overs. However, given the nature of the pitch at the Wankhede and the size of the boundaries, RR were positive about their chances of chasing the target down.

It didn't start well for them though, losing Ben Stokes for a duck. Soon after, the wickets of Manan Vohra and Jos Buttler made it clear that Sanju Samson simply had to get a big score if RR had any chance of winning the game.

After getting a bit of help from Riyan Parag at the other end, Samson took on the PBKS bowlers and began to accelerate his run-scoring. With shots all around the ground, the RR skipper almost took his team home in his first game as captain.

However, it was not to be as Rahul's men finally ended up on the right side of a close contest. Although Samson couldn't win the game for his team, he has certainly started his IPL 2021 campaign with the bat in the best possible way.