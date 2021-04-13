"Sanju Samson, take a bow!"- Fans hail RR skipper despite heartbreaking loss

Sanju Samson's heroic hundred went in vain as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) lost their opening game of the IPL 2021 season against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) agonizingly by just 4 runs.
For a large part of their chase, RR looked like they would fall behind, but Sanju Samson's incredible innings of 119 almost pulled off an incredible win. The two teams had a similar run-fest last season when RR came out on top. But this time, the PBKS bowlers held their nerve and won their opening game.
Fans were heartbroken to see Sanju Samson end up on the losing side despite scoring a magnificent century. With 21 runs required off the last two overs, they certainly thought RR had it in the bag. But some excellent death bowling from PBKS denied Samson's men a famous win.
Although Sanju Samson couldn't hit the last ball for a six to win RR the game, fans hailed him for his brilliant innings. Here's what they had to say about the 26-year-old's knock and the absolute humdinger of a contest:
It turned out to be a showdown between the two captains, as PBKS skipper KL Rahul's 91 helped PBKS set a daunting total of 221-6 in their 20 overs. However, given the nature of the pitch at the Wankhede and the size of the boundaries, RR were positive about their chances of chasing the target down.
It didn't start well for them though, losing Ben Stokes for a duck. Soon after, the wickets of Manan Vohra and Jos Buttler made it clear that Sanju Samson simply had to get a big score if RR had any chance of winning the game.
After getting a bit of help from Riyan Parag at the other end, Samson took on the PBKS bowlers and began to accelerate his run-scoring. With shots all around the ground, the RR skipper almost took his team home in his first game as captain.
However, it was not to be as Rahul's men finally ended up on the right side of a close contest. Although Samson couldn't win the game for his team, he has certainly started his IPL 2021 campaign with the bat in the best possible way.