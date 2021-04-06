IPL 2021-Sanju Samson will be great as a captain: RR new signing Liam Livingstone

Rajasthan Royals (RR) new recruit Liam Livingstone has praised new skipper Sanju Samson for his laidback approach, adding that the Indian star will do a great job as captain of the side.

The Rajasthan franchise secured Liam Livingstone's services at the last auction for his base price of INR 75 lakh. The English batsman also made his ODI debut against India recently.

In an interaction with The New Indian Express, Liam Livingstone talked about the positive impact Sanju Samson will have, especially on the English players on the RR roster.

"He’s an unbelievable talent; very laidback approach, will be great as a captain, and it will be one of his strengths. Very carefree, you can see that in the way he plays his cricket which will suit especially the English boys in our team." said Livingstone.

Following their bottom-placed finish in IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals relieved Steve Smith of his captaincy duties and off-loaded the Australian ahead of the auction. Smith will now ply his trade for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL.

"I used to like hitting sixes from a very early age"- Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingston in action for the Perth Scorchers

Liam Livingstone has forged a reputation for himself as a six-hitter. His performances for the Perth Scorchers in BBL 10 would have undoubtedly influenced Rajasthan Royals' decision to get him at the mini-auction in February.

Advertisement

Over the course of 14 games in the BBL 2020-21 season, Livingstone smashed more sixes (28) than boundaries (26); scoring 426 runs at an average of 30.43.

The 27-year-old revealed he has always been a natural striker of the ball, even in his initial days. Livingstone also added how he was constantly reprimanded for being too reckless.

"Growing up, I was never the most technical player. I was very natural. I used to get shot down a few times for being reckless. Thankfully, I stuck to what I thought was right. I used to like hitting sixes from a very early age, and that’s stood me in good stead. The person that I was at 14-15, I wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, cricket wise. A little bit dumb at times, but thankfully I stuck to what I did naturally, and it’s worked out in the end.” Livingstone explained.

Liam Livingstone was part of the RR franchise in 2019, playing four games for them that season. He scored at an impressive strike rate of 147.91 while averaging 23.66 with the bat in that campaign.

The Englishman has also got the ability to contribute with the ball by bowling leg-spin. Therefore, Livingstone could be one of the players to watch out for at the forthcoming IPL.