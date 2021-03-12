IPL 2021 Schedule PDF: Complete timetable, match timings, fixtures details & PDF download of full schedule

If IPL 2020 came like a breath of fresh air in a world ravaged by coronavirus, IPL 2021 – along with the COVID-19 vaccine – is here to further bring smiles back to households. The 14th edition of the cash-rich league is set to be played from April 9 to May 30 this year.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will kickstart proceedings against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai in the season opener. The IPL 2021 schedule has been prepared in such a way that no team gets home advantage, and no team will have to take more than three flights.

Encompassing 11 double-headers, the league stage will comprise 56 matches and the last game between the Chennai Super Kings and RCB is slated for May 23. The entire knockout stage will take place in Ahmedabad between May 25 and May 30.

The tournament will start behind closed doors, but a change in protocol could be effected depending on the pandemic situation in the country.

MI won a record-extending fifth IPL crown last year

Trent Boult was the Man of the Match in the final after returning figures of 3 for 30 [Credits: IPL]

After a real tug of war in the group stages, MI occupied pole position with nine wins under their belt. The Rohit Sharma-led side was followed by the Delhi Capitals on 16 points. The next three teams – SRH, RCB and KKR (in that order) – were tied on 14 points and the bottom three, on 12 points.

MI looked the team to beat, as they handed DC a 57-run loss in Qualifier 1 to make their sixth IPL final. While RCB couldn’t get past the SunRisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, Shreyas Iyer’s boys got a shot at redemption after beating SRH by 17 runs and, thus, making their maiden IPL summit clash.

The finale eventually boiled down to a battle of form in which MI clearly emerged winners by five wickets, thus establishing a two-IPL trophy lead over CSK.