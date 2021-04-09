IPL 2021 schedule PDF download: Full time table, venue and match timings

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is all set to get underway on Friday.

The tournament will kick off with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight. The final of IPL 2021 will be played in Ahmedabad.

The wait for #VIVOIPL will end soon, when @mipaltan take on @RCBTweets in the opening match.



Have your say & send your success mantras for the 2 captains using #RohitMantra or #KohliMantra.



Mark your calendars – April 9 ko #SabKuchRoKo because it’s #MIvRCB! pic.twitter.com/XwPWMDqnbk — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2021

The IPL has returned to India for the first time in two years; it was held in the UAE last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

56 matches will be played in IPL 2021 during the league stage, with the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs. Like in recent years, there will be two Qualifiers and one Eliminator to decide the two finalists.

All the matches will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment, owing to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. To restrict the travel of the eight participating teams, the matches will take place at only six venues - Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, New Delhi and Kolkata.

8 teams, 8 cities, 8 languages! #IndiaKiVibeAlagHai



A celebration of our fans and an incredibly exciting #VIVOIPL starts 9th April on Disney+ Hotstar VIP@Vivo_India @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/HmLREnTv74 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2021

You can download the entire IPL 2021 PDF schedule here.

The playoffs as well as the IPL 2021 final will take place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30.

The IPL 2021 mini-auction took place on February 18, and the full IPL 2021 schedule was announced on March 7.

Mumbai to host ten IPL 2021 matches

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host ten IPL 2021 matches from April 10-April 25. Delhi Capitals are scheduled to face Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

Despite the lockdown-like measures announced in Mumbai owing to the growing number of COVID-19 cases, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that the 14th edition of the T20 tournament will go ahead as planned.

“Everything will go on as per schedule,” Ganguly told ANI.

Four IPL franchises - Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals - have set up their bases in Mumbai for their IPL 2021 matches.