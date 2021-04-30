IPL 2021: Scott Styris explains why Mumbai Indians have been successful in the IPL

Former New Zealand international Scott Styris believes Mumbai Indians (MI)'s strong scouting network is the reason why the franchise has produced numerous match-winners over the years in the IPL.

Styris highlighted how the likes of Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have gained recognition after playing for MI. Speaking on Star Sports, the former New Zealand all-rounder explained why MI's strong scouting network deserves a lot of plaudits for the team's sustained success in the IPL.

"I am an American sports fan, and scouting is a huge part of what they do over there. Your ability to find players under the radar. Look at what has happened to Mumbai, the way they’ve been able to find and develop the Pandya brothers. The way they’ve been able to get Jasprit Bumrah. I am a full believer, 100% behind the scouting," Styris said.

Following the retirement of Parthiv Patel last year, Mumbai Indians roped him in as one of their talent scouts. Styris highlighted how MI's scouting unit digs deep to look for untapped talents.

"We’ve got Parthiv Patel here in the bubble (as a commentator), who is — if not here, he’s scouting for the Mumbai Indians. He is right up there, and he is looking for players all around the world. They’ve got scouts looking at all the leagues below, even the first-class levels, and that’s why Mumbai seem to find these players. I think if you want sustained excellence, then you must have a very strong scouting unit." Styris added.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in IPL history, winning the tournament five times. Despite an indifferent start to their IPL 2021 campaign, it won't be a surprise if MI achieve an unprecedented three-peat this year.

Mumbai Indians have had a mixed campaign so far

Mumbai Indians have traditionally been slow starters in the IPL, and this season has been no different. The defending champions have won only three of their six games.

MI struggled in the Chennai leg of their campaign, as the five-time winners failed to come to terms with the slow and sluggish pitches. They won only two of their five matches in Chennai this season.

After shifting base to Delhi, MI got the better of the Rajasthan Royals. MI will play their next three games at the same venue and will hope for better results as they seek to climb up the points table.

Rohit Sharma and co. will next be in action on May 1, against their arch-rivals and three-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, who have had a flying start to their IPL 2021 campaign.