IPL 2021: Second phase of the competition to kick off with CSK vs MI clash in Dubai - Reports

The second phase of the 2021 edition of the IPL will resume on September 19 with Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on their arch rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai.

Reports confirmed that the 31 remaining matches of the IPL will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Dubai will host the final on October 15. The first qualifier is set to be played on October 10 in Dubai. Meanwhile, the eliminator and the second qualifier will be played on October 11 and 13 respectively in Sharjah.

As things stand, the Delhi Capitals currently lead the points table with six wins out of their opening eight games. They are followed by CSK, who are at five wins after seven games. Defending champions Mumbai Indians currently find themselves in fourth spot.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy

The IPL was earlier halted in May after numerous players and support staff tested positive of COVID-19. The 2021 edition of the mega event was subsequently moved out of India.

Availability of foregn players a concern for the second phase of the IPL

NEWS 🚨 : BCCI to conduct remaining matches of VIVO IPL in UAE.



More details here - https://t.co/r7TSIKLUdM #VIVOIPL

The availability of foreign players remains a concern in the second phase of the IPL. England are set to tour Pakistan and Bangladesh somewhere around September.

Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali and other English stars could miss out on the second phase of the IPL after ECB director of cricket Ashley Giles indicated that national duty would be a priority.

The availability of Australian players also remains an issue, with Pat Cummins already ruling himself out of the second phase of the tournament.

Franchises will be allowed to bring in replacements if certain foreign players make themselves unavailable for the tournament. A source in the know of developments revealed to ANI last month, stating:

"In case some foreign players aren't available for the tournament, the franchise will be allowed to rope in a replacement in the same manner in which injury replacements are picked under normal circumstances."

With the T20 World Cup also set to take place in the UAE after the conclusion of the IPL, it cannot be denied that players involved in the IPL will have perfect preparation for the mega event.

