IPL 2021: 3 players who can replace Pat Cummins in KKR's playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) fast-bowling all-rounder Pat Cummins recently made it clear that he won't be heading to the UAE to take part in the remainder of the IPL when it resumes in September. The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League had to be suspended due to the rise in COVID-19 cases inside the teams' bio-bubbles.

Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping ₹15 crore before IPL 2020, but his performances were not great in his debut season for the KKR. However, he was in fine form this year, picking up nine wickets in seven games and scoring a brilliant 66* against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a losing cause.

His absence will considerably hurt KKR's chances of making it to the playoffs, with the franchise already reeling in seventh spot with just four points from seven games. It will be interesting to see who skipper Eoin Morgan and the team management bring in as his replacement in the playing XI.

On that note, let's look at the three KKR players who can walk into the playing XI in place of Pat Cummins.

#3 Ben Cutting

Ben Cutting could be a key player for KKR in the UAE leg of IPL 2021

The Aussie all-rounder is a true impact player who can turn the complexion of a game with his power hitting and shrewd bowling. Cutting was the Man of the Match in the IPL 2016 final against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), with his 15-ball 39 and two wickets helping the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clinch their maiden IPL title.

Cutting scored 200 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 158 and averaged 50 for the Sydney Thunder in this year's Big Bash League (BBL). Bought by KKR at the IPL 2021 Auction, he is yet to play a game for the Kolkata-based franchise. But Cutting, with his medium pace and explosive batting lower down the order, will certainly be a handy replacement for Cummins.

#2 Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert is an aggressive wicketkeeper-batsman who can open the innings as well as bat in the middle order. KKR head coach Brendon McCullum has been really impressed with Seifert's performances in the T20s and brought his compatriot as Ali Khan's replacement last year before retaining him ahead of IPL 2021.

Although Seifert is yet to play a match in the Indian Premier League, he has scored 695 runs in 35 T20Is for New Zealand at a strike rate of 133.10. He was also impressive for the Northern Districts in New Zealand's domestic T20 tournament this year.

Seifert's inclusion in the playing XI could enable Eoin Morgan and the team management to play local pacers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi alongside Prasidh Krishna and Andre Russell.

#1 Lockie Ferguson

LOCKIE FERGUSON HATTRICK 🔥



Look at those scenes 😍#Blast21 pic.twitter.com/QaFAp25KAZ — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 2, 2021

Kiwi fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has played 13 T20Is so far, picking up 24 wickets at an impressive average of 13.16. Lockie has been part of the KKR team since 2019, but he didn't play much in his debut season. Ferguson struggled for game time in 2020 as well, featuring in just five IPL games and taking six wickets, including a three-wicket haul.

His ability to bowl at an express pace and pick up wickets consistently makes Ferguson an X factor in KKR's fast-bowling department in Cummins' absence. The 30-year-old is back after an injury layoff and is currently plying his trade for Yorkshire in the English T20 Blast. He recently picked up a hat-trick against Lancashire.

Edited by Samya Majumdar