IPL 2021: “From start of second phase, all games were pretty much knockouts” - Shakib Al Hasan on Eliminator challenge for KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan reckons the franchise is in good shape for their Eliminator, as most of their matches in the UAE leg were akin to knockout games.

KKR will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Sharjah on Monday. The loser of this game will be knocked out of the T20 league, while the winner will meet Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2.

KKR won only two of their seven matches in the first half of IPL 2021 in India. But there was a complete turnaround in their fortunes in the UAE leg. The franchise registered victories in five of their seven matches to confirm their spot in the playoffs.

Asked how Kolkata had prepared for the Eliminator challenge, Shakib Al Hasan said in an interview posted on IPLT20.COM:

“Fearless cricket we have been playing is something we admire. That’s what we wanted to achieve in the second phase of this tournament. We are very happy that, in the UAE, it has gone through. To be honest, from the start of the second phase, all the games were pretty much close to knockouts. We have been doing this for last seven games. So today is another day, and hopefully everyone is up for this challenge.”

On the atmosphere in the KKR camp, the Bangladesh all-rounder said that everyone is pretty relaxed. He added:

“The second phase was tremendous for KKR and a very good team effort. We have done very well to reach this Eliminator. Looking forward to an exciting game.”

KKR finished fourth in the league stage to progress to the playoffs ahead of Mumbai Indians (MI) because of their superior net run rate.

“Wasn’t that difficult for me to adjust” - Shakib Al Hasan on making a comeback into KKR’s playing XI

Shakib Al Hasan has not been a constant feature in the KKR playing XI during IPL 2021. In fact, he took the field only for the last few matches of the UAE leg. The 34-year-old, though, said that it wasn’t difficult for him to get acclimatised. He pointed out:

“During the break, I was playing a lot of cricket, so that helped me. When I came into the team, it wasn’t that difficult for me to adjust.”

Speaking of the Sharjah wicket, he termed it slower than the other two venues. He elaborated:

“Seems a little slower than the other two venues. Bowlers might get a little bit more help. To be honest, predicting the wicket is something we are not looking to do. Whatever we do, we need to start well, and put pressure on the opposition.”

KKR lost the toss and are bowling first in the Eliminator. Shakib has been retained in the playing XI, as Kolkata are going in with an unchanged squad.

