IPL 2021: “Disgraceful, should never happen” - Shane Warne hits out at Ravichandran Ashwin over extra-run controversy 

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne has slammed Ravichandran Ashwin over the extra-run controversy during match number 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Towards the end of DC’s innings, a throw from a fielder hit Rishabh Pant and ricocheted. Ashwin called Pant for a second run, which did not go down well with KKR skipper Eoin Morgan. Following Ashwin’s dismissal on the next ball, Morgan and the DC spinner were involved in an ugly altercation.

Sharing his views on the incident on Twitter, Warne described Ashwin’s act as disgraceful and supported Morgan over the issue.

Warne’s tweet read:

‘”The world shouldn’t be divided on this topic and Ashwin. It’s pretty simple - it’s disgraceful & should never happen. Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again ? I think @Eoin16 had every right to nail him!!!!”

The tussle between Ashwin and Morgan continued when the latter came out to bat. The DC off-spinner dismissed the KKR skipper for a duck and gave him a send-off.

Back in IPL 2019 as well, Ashwin was at the centre of a huge debate after he Mankaded Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler while playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

Dinesh Karthik opens up on Ashwin-Morgan incident

Speaking about the incident between Ashwin and Morgan, KKR wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik admitted at a post-match virtual conference that the Kolkata captain didn’t appreciate the DC batters taking an extra run off a ricochet.

Karthik opened up, while responding to a Sportskeeda query, and explained:

“Rahul Tripathi threw the ball, it hit Rishabh Pant and then it ricocheted off that. Then (Ravichandran) Ashwin called for it and they started to run. I don’t think (Eoin) Morgan appreciates that. He is somebody who, when the ball hits the batsman or the pad, expects them not to run in the spirit of cricket. It’s a very grey area and a very interesting topic. I have my own opinion on it but at the moment I’d just say I am happy I played peacemaker and things have come to a good standstill right now.”

Chasing 128, KKR went on to defeat DC by three wickets. Sunil Narine (21 off 10) and 2 for 18 starred with both bat and ball.

Edited by Samya Majumdar