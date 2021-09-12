IPL 2021: “Entertainment, thigh-fives and lots of runs” - Shikhar Dhawan confident of carrying on good form for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan has asserted that he is confident of performing well in the second half of IPL 2021, which will be played in the UAE from September 19. Dhawan added that DC will look to carry on the great form they demonstrated in the first half of IPL 2021 in India.

Dhawan was the leading run-scorer in the India leg of IPL 2021. He scored 380 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 134.27. DC were the table-toppers when IPL 2021 was halted due to COVID-19. They had won six of their eight matches.

Speaking about what fans can expect from him in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, Dhawan said in a video uploaded on DC’s social media handles:

“From Gabbar, expect lots of entertainment, thigh-fives and lots of runs as always.”

Gabbar intends to start from where he left off in the first half of #IPL2021 🔥@SDhawan25 talks about the heat in 🇦🇪, starting the second half on a high note and hopefully scoring a lot of runs and thigh-5⃣s 😍#YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUnplugged @OctaFX pic.twitter.com/N5U4TxasxP — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 12, 2021

The 35-year-old, who was omitted from India’s T20 World Cup squad, added that he is extremely confident of DC performing to expectations in the second half of IPL 2021 as well.

“I am feeling great and we have got a great environment in the team. All the boys are working very hard, very smartly. Always good to be back here and looking forward to this IPL season. I am sure that the way he showed our performance and talent in the first half of the tournament, we are going to continue that. Very excited to play the upcoming matches,” Dhawan said.

Admitting that the players will need some time to adjust to the heat in the UAE, Dhawan stated that it was not a big issue.

“We’ll beat the heat as well, no problem in that. It takes some time because we were in the AC for last 6-7 days. When someone comes out of a colder temperature to where it’s so hot and humid, it takes 2-3 days to adjust. But we guys have been doing it for so many years. So mentally, I would like to tell myself that I will beat this heat, as well as the other teams,” the left-hander added.

DC ended the India leg of IPL 2021 on a high, defeating both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets.

“We have to create that energy and flow again” - Shikhar Dhawan

While DC had a magnificent run in the first half of IPL 2021, Dhawan conceded that the franchise will have to start from scratch in the UAE. He also opined that Shreyas Iyer’s return will strengthen the team.

“We were in a flow and that got broken. Now again, we have to create that energy and flow. It is extremely important to start the tournament on a high note. Good thing is that our team is very balanced, Shreyas (Iyer) has returned. So that is great news and our team is doubly strong now.

“Our focus is to do well from the first match. Our preparation for that match is already very strong. We are working with a lot of detailing. I am sure that we will implement the hard work on the ground and get the correct results, for us and our team,” Dhawan said.

DC will begin their campaign in the UAE by taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai on September 22.

