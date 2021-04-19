IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan explains why he has started sweeping fast bowlers 

Shikhar Dhawan opened up about his penchant to sweep fast bowlers while dissecting his stunning innings against Punjab Kings on Sunday.

The left-hander's sensational 49-ball 92 meant Delhi Capitals chased down Punjab Kings’ target of 196 without much fuss. The 35-year-old was at it from ball one as he carted the Punjab Kings bowlers to all corners of the ground on Sunday.

Speaking with Ravichandran Ashwin after the game, Shikhar Dhawan, who moved atop the IPL 2021 run-scoring charts, explained why he prefers playing the sweep shot against the quicker bowlers.

“Thank you so much, I guess all the colours look good on me (on getting the Orange Cap). Once I know they are bowling yorkers or wide yorkers, they set up a field where it is hard to find a boundary on the off-side. So, I try to use the pace. I enjoy doing that, playing those cheeky shots like the sweep or reverse sweep. I keep trying in the nets, and I get success in the match,” said Shikhar Dhawan.

In today's innings, Shikhar Dhawan has moved up into third position on the all time IPL run-scorers list, leapfrogging Rohit & Warner for the bronze medal spot:



1. V Kohli - 5949

2. S Raina - 5430

3. S Dhawan - 5369*⬆️

4. D Warner - 5347⬇️

5 R Sharma - 5324⬇️#IPL2021 #PBKSvDC — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 18, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan got out playing the scoop in the last game, but that didn’t stop ‘Gabbar’ from bringing out the unconventional shots against PBKS.

He stuck to his sweep shots against the Punjab Kings pacers, but against Jhye Richardson, that brought about his downfall as well. Although Shikhar Dhawan perished playing the sweep against the Australian pacer, he managed to unsettle the quicks by unleashing his sweeps.

With 186 runs in three games, it is safe to say that Shikhar Dhawan has enjoyed batting at the Wankhede. The ground has seen some high scores in IPL 2021. Ravichandran Ashwin asked Shikhar Dhawan what makes the Mumbai ground such a paradise for batsmen.

“Because it has got a good bounce. The ball comes at a nice pace, and I would say especially in the second innings, because of the dew, it gets much easier for the team batting second. For my batting style, I enjoy using pace off the ball. Against the spinners, if it’s not turning, I can hit my slog sweeps and all that,” observed Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan up for Chennai challenge

The Delhi Capitals will now move away from the batting-friendly Wankhede to the sluggish Chepauk in Chennai for their next two games. The franchise will play the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai next.

Chennai has proven to be a tough place to bat for teams this season, with batsmen struggling to get going on the slow turner. But Shikhar Dhawan is up to the task and looking forward to the upcoming challenge.

“It is a nice challenge. Especially from what I am seeing on TV, the wicket is turning and is a bit slow. I am already preparing and looking forward to playing against them and grabbing the opportunity," concluded Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan’s electric performances at the top have helped the Delhi Capitals register two wins from their first three IPL 2021 games.

A strong powerplay performance is essential in Chennai, and DC would hope that their explosive left-hander is able to continue his rich vein of form at the new venue.